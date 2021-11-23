Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Latest Cass Lynch novel from Shetland writer Marsali Taylor to be launched in Lerwick library

By Ross Hempseed
November 23, 2021, 1:34 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 1:57 pm

Shetland author, Marsali Taylor will reach a major milestone when she launches her tenth novel in her Cass Lynch series of crime books set on the islands.

The book will be launched at the recently reopened Shetland Library which has moved to the renovated building in the Lower Hillhead area of Lerwick.

Entitled A Shetland Winter Mystery the book is being distributed by Headline Publishing and is the tenth in a series which began in 2012.

The series of novels follow Cass Lynch, a sailor that encounters various homicides that she ends up investigating in each edition.

Marsali Taylor will be signing copies of her latest novel set in Shetland and meeting with the public at a special book launch on Thursday, December 2 from 6pm to 8pm.

Activities such as a quiz and a treasure hunt will also take place on the day to celebrate the book’s launch.

Murder mysteries set in idyllic backdrop of Shetland

Marsali Taylor said: “Cass’s latest adventure involves a host of young people as well as the usual characters – it was written during lockdown, and I was really missing my grandchildren and my visits to Aith School.

“It’s set around the Yules, and begins with Cass waking on Tulya’s Een to find little trowie footprints in the snow around her house.”

Library manager, Karen Fraser, said: “Marsali has launched nearly all her books in the library.

“She is one of our top lending authors and has an ever-growing readership beyond Shetland.

“It is really fitting that she is our first author to launch in the new space, as she has such a big connection with us.”

