Latest Cass Lynch novel from Shetland writer Marsali Taylor to be launched in Lerwick library

Shetland author, Marsali Taylor will reach a major milestone when she launches her tenth novel in her Cass Lynch series of crime books set on the islands.

The book will be launched at the recently reopened Shetland Library which has moved to the renovated building in the Lower Hillhead area of Lerwick.

Entitled A Shetland Winter Mystery the book is being distributed by Headline Publishing and is the tenth in a series which began in 2012.

The series of novels follow Cass Lynch, a sailor that encounters various homicides that she ends up investigating in each edition.

I can hardly believe Cass has really survived 10 adventures! Please join me a week on Thursday for the launch of A Shetland Winter Mystery. pic.twitter.com/9Jz0Wjk4RB — Marsali Taylor (@MarsaliTaylor) November 22, 2021

Marsali Taylor will be signing copies of her latest novel set in Shetland and meeting with the public at a special book launch on Thursday, December 2 from 6pm to 8pm.

Activities such as a quiz and a treasure hunt will also take place on the day to celebrate the book’s launch.

Murder mysteries set in idyllic backdrop of Shetland

Marsali Taylor said: “Cass’s latest adventure involves a host of young people as well as the usual characters – it was written during lockdown, and I was really missing my grandchildren and my visits to Aith School.

“It’s set around the Yules, and begins with Cass waking on Tulya’s Een to find little trowie footprints in the snow around her house.”

Library manager, Karen Fraser, said: “Marsali has launched nearly all her books in the library.

“She is one of our top lending authors and has an ever-growing readership beyond Shetland.

“It is really fitting that she is our first author to launch in the new space, as she has such a big connection with us.”