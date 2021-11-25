Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland nursery closed due to ‘public health measures’

By Ross Hempseed
November 25, 2021, 9:12 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 11:27 am

Children who attend Millbank Primary Nursery have been told to stay at home after the Highland nursery closed due to ongoing public health measures.

Parents and guardians are looking for alternative arrangements for 17 children after the closure was announced on Thursday morning.

Schools are being affected across Scotland as the age at which people are contracting Covid-19 is lowering due to a lack of immunity from vaccination in younger age groups.

Highland Council confirmed the closure of Millbank Primary School in Nairn on their website for Thursday, November 25.

School closures are occurring more frequently due to the high transmission rates across the country as well as close contact within an educational environment.

Not the first school closure

Hundreds of pupils were left to study at home after nine schools – affecting 800 students – were closed across the Highlands earlier this month.

Currently, everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for a Covid vaccine and are being encouraged to get vaccinated thereby helping keep the risk of the virus low.

The latest figures show that only 38.3% of 12 to 15-year-olds in Highland have had one dose of a vaccine compared to 67.2% in Grampian.

There are currently no plans to roll out the vaccine to children under the age of 12 as they are at much less risk of serious complications due to Covid than an older person.

Not only children but teachers and staff are being affected by closures whether due to the potential spread of the virus or themselves contracting Covid-19 and having to isolate.

This then adds pressure to the system to supply a substitute teacher to cover a particular teacher’s class while trying to understand if the virus has spread amongst those in contact.

