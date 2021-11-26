Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Councillors told the Highlands needs actions not plans, or climate change targets will be missed

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
November 26, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 11:47 am
Climate change activists demonstrated outside Highland Council headquarters in 2020, as the council declared a climate emergency. Picture by Sandy McCook
Climate change activists demonstrated outside Highland Council headquarters in 2020, as the council declared a climate emergency. Picture by Sandy McCook

Highland Council has named climate change a critical risk, alongside Covid.

Members of the audit and scrutiny committee discussed a range of risks facing the council. Covid still remains the top risk, labelled ‘catastrophic’ for the region.

However, climate change has shot up the risk register, as waste and emissions deadlines loom.

By 2025, the council wants all of its light fleet to be low carbon. This is also the date when a national landfill ban goes live.

This means that council will need to find an alternative solution to all its residual waste.

While a new waste facility is planned for the Longman estate in Inverness, council officers still rate the non-compliance risk as ‘very high’.

All plans, no action?

Council leader Margaret Davidson. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Council leader Margaret Davidson took aim at the risk register, saying it’s heavy on strategy and light on action.

For instance, the council’s net zero strategy is not due for completition until March 2022. By September 2022, the council says it will have ‘agreed a date for net zero’. The Highland climate change action plan itself is not due until June 2023.

Can these various targets and strategies deliver meaningful change, in time? Mrs Davidson fears not.

“The plans are good, but action is what’s needed,” she said. “This is the biggest risk to the council and it needs spelling out.”

Mrs Davidson added that the localised nature of some of the work made it difficult to tease out, but council still needs to try.

“Action is where I’d like to see this risk register focus,” she said.

