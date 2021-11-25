Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Storm Arwen: Orkney schools to close early on Friday amidst weather warning

By David Mackay
November 25, 2021, 4:44 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 4:45 pm
Strong winds are forecast on Friday and Saturday. Photo: DCT Media

All schools in Orkney are shutting early on Friday amid forecasts Storm Arwen will bring strong winds to the islands.

The Met Office upgraded its weather warning to amber on Thursday amid predictions of gusts of up to 75mph.

Now Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that all its schools will shut early at 1pm on Friday due to Storm Arwen.

What disruption will Storm Arwen bring to Orkney?

Forecasts show the storm approaching Scotland from the north overnight between Thursday and into the early hours of Friday morning.

Winds are due to strengthen through the day and into the night amidst spells of heavy rain.

Temperatures will remain about 5C but will rarely feel above freezing due to the windchill.

Orkney is the furthest north part of Scotland covered by the weather warning so could experience the worst of the weather as it arrives from the sea.

Winds and rain across the islands are due to ease throughout Saturday with the weather warning expiring at 9am on the day.

However, the storm is expected to bring disruption across the north and north-east from Friday and into Saturday. 

