Storm Arwen: Orkney schools to close early on Friday amidst weather warning

All schools in Orkney are shutting early on Friday amid forecasts Storm Arwen will bring strong winds to the islands.

The Met Office upgraded its weather warning to amber on Thursday amid predictions of gusts of up to 75mph.

Now Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that all its schools will shut early at 1pm on Friday due to Storm Arwen.

What disruption will Storm Arwen bring to Orkney?

Forecasts show the storm approaching Scotland from the north overnight between Thursday and into the early hours of Friday morning.

Winds are due to strengthen through the day and into the night amidst spells of heavy rain.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️#StormArwen will bring very strong winds across eastern Scotland and northeast England Friday 1500 – Saturday 0900

Temperatures will remain about 5C but will rarely feel above freezing due to the windchill.

Orkney is the furthest north part of Scotland covered by the weather warning so could experience the worst of the weather as it arrives from the sea.

Winds and rain across the islands are due to ease throughout Saturday with the weather warning expiring at 9am on the day.

However, the storm is expected to bring disruption across the north and north-east from Friday and into Saturday.