Former Lord-Lieutenant Patrick Stewart awarded freedom of Argyll and Bute

By Craig Munro
November 25, 2021, 8:27 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 8:40 pm
Former Lord-Lieutenant Patrick Stewart.

A former Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute has been awarded the freedom of the region, in recognition of more than three decades of service for the local community and the Queen.

Patrick Stewart CVO, MBE, retired from the role on his 75th birthday last year, having first being invited to join the Argyll and Bute Lieutenancy in 1987.

He served as the Depute Lieutenant until 2002, when he was invited to become the Vice Lieutenant. He was then appointed as Lord-Lieutenant in 2011.

Mr Stewart has also been recognised for his efforts as an expert advocate for the fishing industry and his roles as secretary to the Clyde Fishermen’s Association and a director of the Scottish Fishermen’s Association.

For his services to the industry, he was awarded an MBE in 2000, while he received the Royal Victorian Order CVO, which recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth realms, in 2019.

The latter award was made at the personal behest of the Queen.

‘Hard work, dedication and sense of duty’

Argyll and Bute Council Leader Robin Currie said: “Mr Stewart has given decades of service to the local community, the Lieutenancy of Argyll and Bute and to HM The Queen.

“The award of Freedom of Argyll and Bute is well deserved and will be warmly welcomed by all those who have worked with him and been supported by him.

“That dedication has already been recognised with a personal award from the Queen and seen him play a key role in major cultural and economic issues, locally, nationally and internationally.

“Despite his final year as Lord-Lieutenant being marked by the pandemic, Mr Stewart brought the same level of hard work, dedication and sense of duty throughout those difficult times to his role in serving our community.”

