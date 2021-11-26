Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 1,200 Highland pupils forced to stay home as schools close due to bad weather

By Denny Andonova
November 26, 2021, 9:50 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 12:15 pm
A number of rural schools in the Highlands have shut their doors due to “bad weather” – leaving more than 1,200 pupils at home.

The local authority has announced the temporary closure of 14 facilities as the first winter storm for the year is about to sweep across the region.

Storm Arwen is expected to batter the north and north-east with winds of up to 80mph this weekend causing disruption to travel and “danger to life”.

In light of the Met Office’s amber warning for severe weather, the Highland Council has confirmed a total of 1,219 nursery and primary school pupils have been told to stay at home today.

Most of the schools are located in the Caithness area – with Farr High School in Bettyhill, Tongue Primary and Tongue Primary Nursery in Lairg, as well as Melvich Primary and Melvich Primary Nursery, among those closed for the day.

Pennyland Primary and Pennyland Primary Nursery in Thurso were also added to the list of closures this morning.

They are joined by Noss Primary and Newton Park Primary along with their nurseries in Wick, which will be partially closed in the afternoon.

Pupils at Farr Primary School and its accompanying nursery in Inverness will also be forced to study at home today due to the weather forecast.

Meanwhile, Millbank Primary School in Buckie remains temporarily shut due to Covid with staff members told to self-isolate and book a PCR test after being identified as close contacts.

It followed a spate of school closures across the Highlands in the last few weeks, where a number of facilities sent thousands of pupils home due to Covid outbreaks.

Disruption as Storm Arwen takes over the north

Storm Arwen has been forecasted to bring “damaging” gusts to the north and north-east this afternoon with residents urged to remain cautious of any danger that may emerge from the severe weather.

The alerts for the stronger and more disruptive winds come into effect at 3pm on Friday and last until 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office has warned of the possibility of the weather causing injuries and even danger to life with large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

With the average speed of winds keeping steady between 65 and 75mph throughout the night, there is a chance of damage to trees and buildings, as well as power cuts.

Travel disruption is also on the cards for residents in the region as transport services – including ferries and trains – are likely to be affected by the battering winds.

