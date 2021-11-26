New proposed ferry timetable casts doubt on island shinty club’s future in the league

An island shinty team may be forced out of league competition due to proposed changes to the CalMac ferry timetable.

The sport’s governing body, the Camanachd Association, has called for a re-think to the proposed cuts to services from Tarbert.

It says changes to Saturday sailings would mean Lewis Camanachd shinty club would have no visiting opposition for the foreseeable future.

The proposed 2022 timetable would reduce the number of Saturday services from Tarbert in Harris to Uig in Skye.

It is claimed this would prevent clubs travelling to Lewis and Harris in a day.

The club decided to forego home games this season to save other teams making the journey.

Ferry cut will affect shinty teams visiting Lewis

The plan has already attracted opposition from community and tourism groups in Harris who say it would cause economic and logistical problems.

The Camanachd Association argues it will significantly impact the health and wellbeing of people in Lewis.

It also says it will affect the participation of Lewis Camanachd in the Camanachd Association leagues.

Association CEO Derek Keir said: “A change to the ferry times will reduce the number of communities and shinty teams visiting Lewis and thereby enhance the sense of social isolation with fewer communities visiting the island as a result.

“As you will know the focus on personal health over the past few years has been significant to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 and the proposed change to the last ferry from Tarbert will have a negative impact on the physical and mental health to the island community.”

Mr Keir says Lewis Camanachd was not able to travel during much of the 2021 season due to passenger number restrictions.

“And now, with these proposed cuts, the team face having no travelling opposition for the foreseeable future due to teams not being able to get off the island following a home Saturday fixture at Shawbost.”

He says Lewis Camanachd has been involved in the shinty leagues for more than a decade and never missed a fixture pre-Covid.

“By cutting the timetable at Tarbert their participation in the shinty league is unlikely to continue as it will require opposition teams in an amateur sport to commit to an overnight stay (which of course would come at a huge cost for 15 travelling players/coaches/first aider etc).

Change would limit participation in shinty

“Most teams cannot afford this due to the fact that shinty is an amateur sport.

“This could potentially mean that shinty was no longer an option for those living in Stornoway/Harris and surrounding areas, and provision for the club and younger generations may cease to exist.”

He added: “Surely in a time where sport and physical activity are high on everyone’s agenda this decision must take into account the wellbeing of the communities that we serve.

“Confirming this change would absolutely limit the participation of enthusiastic proactive members of the community and committed individuals who have done so much to raise the popularity of the game off the mainland.”

Highland councillor and Camanachd Association board member John Finlayson said the latest blow to islanders on ferry issues is worrying.

“Throughout the shinty world, Lewis Camanachd’s efforts over many years to take part in shinty leagues and cups has been greatly admired.

“So, for all the hard work that has taken place to be undermined by another ferry issue which many think can be resolved, is very unfortunate for everyone.

“At a time when the Camanachd Association is trying to encourage participation in shinty and physical exercise across all areas of the country, to support health and wellbeing, it is very worrying to see the impact this could have on shinty in the Western Isles.”

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan, has raised the potential impacts of the 2022 timetable in the Scottish Parliament.

Ferry capacity needs to be increased

He said: “This is another example of the profoundly negative effect the loss of services in the Uig triangle could have on our island communities.

“In CalMac and Transport Scotland’s ongoing discussions about alternative solutions to those currently proposed for next summer’s timetable, account must be taken of the needs of sports teams, such as those involved in the Camanachd Association leagues, to travel to and from the Western Isles for Saturday matches.

“The wide-ranging needs of our island communities must be fully considered when any changes to timetables are being proposed.

“These needs do not seem to have been prioritised in the initial proposals.”

“We never want to have to face another summer like this year’s, with people unable to travel to or from the mainland for weeks on end.

“While I appreciate CalMac’s constraints, these are lifeline services and should operate as such.”

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “The summer timetable was a proposal that was out for consultation and no decisions on it have been taken.

“We thank the local communities for their feedback and are reviewing this with Transport Scotland.”

