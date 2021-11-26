Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drug-dealing festival steward caught with cash and cannabis at event near Inverness

By David Love
November 26, 2021, 1:05 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 1:06 pm
2019 Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

A drug-dealing steward at Belladrum music festival near Inverness was caught with a tub of cannabis and cash when cops raided his tent.

Peter Hawkes, 29, was working at the popular event in August 2019 when a fellow steward became suspicious and reported him to the police.

A search of his tent then uncovered a stash of cash and cannabis.

Appearing in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court, Hawkes, of Thistle Street, Tillicoultry, Alloa, admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, claiming to have committed the offence to fund his own habit.

‘He is a different many today’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that a search of the tent he was in revealed a Tupperware container.

Mrs Gair told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “Inside was £640 in cash and three bags containing a substance which was later revealed as cannabis. The weight was 2.1g.”

Defence solicitor David Patterson said: “This is not to be repeated. He is a different many today with stable accommodation and is in a relationship.

“But at the time of the offence, there were a number of issues in his life with the death of his father and the end of a nine-year relationship. Cannabis became a regular part of his life.

“His friends had got jobs at the festival and he saw the chance to go to the festival and also fund his habit.

“But he is drug-free now and is ashamed of his conduct. He has shown genuine remorse.” Mr Patterson added.

Sheriff Aitken confiscated the £640 cash and fined Hawkes £800.

