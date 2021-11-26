Drug-dealing festival steward caught with cash and cannabis at event near Inverness

A drug-dealing steward at Belladrum music festival near Inverness was caught with a tub of cannabis and cash when cops raided his tent.

Peter Hawkes, 29, was working at the popular event in August 2019 when a fellow steward became suspicious and reported him to the police.

A search of his tent then uncovered a stash of cash and cannabis.

Appearing in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court, Hawkes, of Thistle Street, Tillicoultry, Alloa, admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, claiming to have committed the offence to fund his own habit.

‘He is a different many today’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that a search of the tent he was in revealed a Tupperware container.

Mrs Gair told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “Inside was £640 in cash and three bags containing a substance which was later revealed as cannabis. The weight was 2.1g.”

Defence solicitor David Patterson said: “This is not to be repeated. He is a different many today with stable accommodation and is in a relationship.

“But at the time of the offence, there were a number of issues in his life with the death of his father and the end of a nine-year relationship. Cannabis became a regular part of his life.

“His friends had got jobs at the festival and he saw the chance to go to the festival and also fund his habit.

“But he is drug-free now and is ashamed of his conduct. He has shown genuine remorse.” Mr Patterson added.

Sheriff Aitken confiscated the £640 cash and fined Hawkes £800.