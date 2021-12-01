Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New 3D virtual Skara Brae will help respond to climate risks at the site

By Ross Hempseed
December 1, 2021, 12:47 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 6:12 pm

New 3D scans of Skara Brae will help towards understanding the impact of climate change on the Orkney site.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) manages the site, which is more than 5,000 years old, and has created a 3D scan to allow visitors from around the world to explore it.

The World Heritage Site pre-dates the Pyramid of Giza and attracts scores of visitors.

Now HES has created a scan of the Neolithic site on Sketchfab, to allow visitors to see areas that are not normally accessible – or to enjoy it all year round.

This includes House 7, which is the best and most complete dwelling at Skara Brae.

Using modern laser scanning and overlapping images, the creators of the virtual site were able to capture a realistic environment.

In addition to showing the interesting history of the site, the model also allows visitors to witness the impact of climate change has had.

The site was discovered 170 years ago following a violent winter storm and since then coastal erosion, rising sea levels and increasingly frequent extreme weather have threatened the site.

Help to understand and tackle climate risks at Skara Brae

In response to this, HES has maintained the important sea wall near the site which protects it from heavy waves and water damage.

Since 2010, HES has scanned the area every two years to monitor the change in coastline at the site.

The new virtual model will go towards helping understand the changes occurring at Skara Brae and the best methods to protect a part of ancient history.

It will also allow for people from across the globe to sample Scotland’s Neolithic past from their home.

Skara Brae sits near the rugged coastline and is at danger from high waves.

Al Rawlinson, head of digital innovation and learning at HES, said: “We’re really pleased to make this 3D model of Skara Brae available, which not only offers an innovative way to access this unique site, but one which also showcases how we are using cutting-edge technology to monitor and maintain our historic environment.

“Digital technology such as this will be a vital tool to help us better understand and manage the climate risks to our historic places, and to share their climate stories.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]