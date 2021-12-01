Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Christmas tree lighting to add some festive joy to Orkney this weekend

By Ross Hempseed
December 1, 2021, 4:43 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 5:24 pm
The tree was transported over from Norway via Northlink ferries.

As the festive season kicks off, several Christmas tree lighting ceremonies will take place across Orkney this weekend.

The Kirkwall tree, to be positioned on the Kirk Green outside St Magnus Cathedral, has for many years been gifted to the island community by the people of Norway.

The tree will be lit at a ceremony on Saturday, December 4, where the Salvation Army will add some festive cheer with Christmas carols.

Another tree inside the Cathedral has been gifted from the Fjaere Historical Society.

The ceremony is being held at 5.25 pm outside complying with Covid restrictions with the Kirkwall City Pipe Band playing, followed by speeches from Council convener Harvey Johnston and Norwegian representative, Leslie Burgher.

Other smaller ceremonies are taking place across the islands including in Orphir, Finstown, Dounby, Shapinsay, Flotta, Sanday and Westray.

Tree lighting to bring festive cheer to Orkney Islands.

The ceremonies come as locals face another Christmas season with the looming cloud of Covid hanging over the festivities.

Council Convener Harvey Johnston said: “For more than 30 years our Norwegian friends across the North Sea have marked our ties with the generous gift of a Christmas tree.

“Now more than ever this gesture of friendship and exchange resonates strongly and is very much appreciated.

“The tree will once again be delivered through the generosity of Serco Northlink Ferries and Northwards – and I thank them for their kind help with this.

“2021, like 2020 before it, has been quite extraordinary and I’m sure many of us are entering the festive period looking forward to some time with our friends and family before we enter a new year.

“Community tree lighting ceremonies are a highlight of the festive calendar – bringing together local folk in celebration and reflection.

“This year I’m afraid we are still restricted in how we can mark such events, but even so, the trees will still be lit and I am sure that sense of celebration will prevail.”

