Has Oban had its Pennyworth out of filming for Amazon Prime?

Oban residents are asking if the town has taken full advantage of a visit by a prestigious film company.

Warner Bros recently came to Argyll to shoot the glitzy series Pennyworth for Amazon Prime.

Locals said the crew took up most of the public car park at Ganavan beach last weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

Filming took place on land owned by Dunstaffnage Estates behind Ganavan, where the car park is operated by Argyll and Bute Council.

The popular series features Jack Bannon, Paloma Faith and Emma Corrin.

It follows the adventures of a young Alfred Pennyworth, who later in life became the butler of Bruce Wayne in the Batman story.

Youthful SAS soldier Pennyworth sets up a private security firm and becomes embroiled with spies, gangs and secret societies.

‘No one seemed to know anything about this’

At Oban Community Council on Monday night, it emerged that local councillors hadn’t been informed about the filming and were left out of the excitement.

A letter was read out from the operator of Dougie Dan’s snack van, which described the film crew as taking up most of the car park.

Chairwoman Marri Malloy said: “He says no one seemed to know anything about this. The car park is Dougie’s livelihood.”

And a Ganavan resident who spoke to the crew was told they paid a minimal price for its use.

Frank Roberts said: “It is an insult to the people of Oban and a disastrous commercial decision.

“The first I knew about this was when part of the car park was fenced off.

“This is the third series of a thing called Pennyworth. I have to say some of the vehicles they brought were truly spectacular. They filled about two-thirds of the car park.

“Warner Brothers are producing this for Amazon Prime. That tells you everything you need to know about the money involved. I would like to know that Oban is getting some benefit.

‘Opportunity should have been seized on’

“I would like to ask how much was paid to the council for use of the car park? I would also think there should be a donation to the Oban Common Good Fund.

“Opportunities like these don’t come along every year, it should have been seized on.

“The behaviour of everyone involved in the production company was exemplary. It was managed well. I have no objections, bring them all on, but I would like to think that the local community got something out of it.

“I met Councillor Elaine Robertson who told me that none of the local councillors knew about it. It is appalling that the local area committee was not informed. I think it is an insult to our councillors.”

After being asked what she thought, Councillor Robertson replied: “I have to say, I did feel it was less than courteous not to have advised us of the presence of a prestigious film crew.

“It think it is good for the town but I think we should have known about it and there should be some advantage to the town.

“I did walk across up to the shinty pitch and saw a buggy going around, obviously they were filming on Dunstaffnage ground.”

The council confirmed it charged around £600 for parking and amenity services.

Paul Nicol, director of Dunstaffnage Estate, would not say how much they were paid for the use of the land.

He said: “It is a quiet time of year anyway for tourists. I would have thought that the benefit of this film crew coming to the local area is so great, that we should be encouraging them.

“They originally wanted to go to the Outer Hebrides.”

Small fee

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council said: “This was primarily a private arrangement with a local landowner where the filming took place.

“The council received a small fee for parking arrangements as is normal practice for any event including filming, events and festivals.

“We understand the cast and crew stayed at local hotels, contributing to the local economy. The car park remained open to the public at all times with 59 spaces for public use and access to all public pathways.”

The Oban area is becoming popular for film makers.

Earlier this year Cruachan Mountain at Loch Awe was used as a location for Star Wars.