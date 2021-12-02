Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Coastal community fund doubled: Councillors welcome ‘long awaited’ windfall

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 6:12 pm
Highland coastal fund
The coastal community fund delivered huge benefits for rural areas like Caithness.

The Scottish Government has doubled the share of crown estate revenue going to Highland Council, thanks to a new funding formula.

In 2020, the local authority received a two-year allocation of £3m. This year, the fund has doubled to £3.2m for 2021 alone.

Meanwhile, council officers say the government won’t review the formula again for two years, meaning Highland can expect similar sums in 2022 and 2023.

Public won’t like £300,000 administration cost

The Highland Coastal Community Fund attracted a huge response. The initial tranche of £3m attracted 83 live projects across Highland and is 98% spent. Yet the total amount bid for was £8m across 200 expressions of interest.

Councillors say the popularity of the fund demonstrates the need for continued investment in rural Highland.

Councillor Denis Rixson said the fund is “Long awaited, long fought for and hugely welcomed in the rural areas.”

However, Mr Rixson took issue with a proposal to dedicate up to 10% of the fund to administration costs. Previously, councillors capped the administration fee at £100,000, but officers said this fell well short of the cost of running the scheme.

Instead, they asked for up to £300,000 to support applicants and monitor the rollout of the projects.

Councillor Denis Rixson. Picture by Sandy McCook

Councillors do not believe the public will be sympathetic to that request. “Given their desire for this funding, we need to make sure we translate as much as possible into action,” said Mr Rixson.

Mr Rixson tabled an amendment to reduce the administration fee to 7.5%, with any unspent money going back into the fund. Councillor Allan Henderson seconded his proposal, which passed unanimously.

Councillors also agreed to retain a strategic investment pot for Highland-wide projects including climate change.

