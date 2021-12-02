Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We’ve got the bus passes, but we might not have the buses – confusion reigns on Highland service

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 2, 2021, 5:27 pm
One of Stagecoach's electric buses in Inverness.
One of Stagecoach's electric buses in Inverness.

A report on school bus travel had Highland councillors scratching their heads at today’s economy and infrastructure committee.

Opposition councillors asked why Highland Council is looking at service cuts, just as the Scottish Government is funding free bus travel for under-22s.

The council brought in external consultants to look at its school bus service. Their report included a number of ideas for improvement, as well as cost cutting measures.

Some of the headline proposals include paying parents to take their own children to school, offering cycling as alternative transport, and training inhouse and community bus drivers.

Service cuts considered

However, money saving was also a strong theme throughout.

The school buses report suggested a review of dual catchment areas for Highland schools. It also flagged up the high cost of school bus transport for children with additional support needs.

The consultants suggest a review of service for these children, as well as proposing enhanced vehicle testing and driver training.

Officers stressed that any review of catchment areas or services for children with additional support needs would go through the education service. This report specifically deals with the procurement and running of bus services rather than policy.

Adding to the confusion, a separate paper to today’s committee outlined the Scottish Government plan to fund free bus travel for under-22s.

Councillor Derek Louden said: “If people under 22 can travel for free from 1 February 2022, and the Scottish Government will pay for that, it’s potentially a very useful source of savings.”

He questioned then why service cuts are on the table, arguing it should make the case for service improvement.

‘Are we prepared for this?’

Councillor Ken Gowans asked council if it’s ready to deliver free bus travel for young people in Highland. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

However, transport officers were cautious.

Transport planner David Summers said Cosla is in talks with Scottish Government, but the council is “not yet sure” if the scheme will be fully funded.

Mr Summers added that “A concessionary scheme does not deliver more buses.”

For example, pensioners in Edinburgh can catch a free bus every few minutes, while pensioners in Durness could wait all day.

This prompted councillor Ken Gowans to ask: “Are we prepared for this? There’s free bus travel but not enough buses or enough bus drivers.”

Councillor Carolyn Caddick added her voice to the swell of members asking for clarity.

Members agreed their request that more information should come forward to the next committee meeting.

