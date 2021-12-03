Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire crews work overnight to bring blaze at Highlands home under control

By Ellie Milne
December 3, 2021, 6:45 am
Fire crews battled the blaze on Crawford Avenue into the early hours of Friday morning

Firefighters have worked overnight to bring a blaze at a Highlands home under control.

Crews remain at the property on Crawford Hill in Rosemarkie this morning with one pump.

They are watching to make sure the fire does not flare up again after scaling back from around 1am.

Footage from last night shows flames and smoke billowing from the destroyed roof of the property.

The alarm was raised at around 6pm on Thursday and fire crews worked for hours to get the blaze under control.

Six fire appliances from Inverness and Fortrose were sent to the scene with a main jet, breathing apparatus and thermal image camera in use.

Police cordoned off the street after getting called in at around 7.30pm.

Firefighters battling to bring the house blaze in Rosemarkie under control.

Local residents described the incident as “horrible” with one saying they had never seen so many fire engines in one place.

