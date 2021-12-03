Fire crews work overnight to bring blaze at Highlands home under control

Firefighters have worked overnight to bring a blaze at a Highlands home under control.

Crews remain at the property on Crawford Hill in Rosemarkie this morning with one pump.

They are watching to make sure the fire does not flare up again after scaling back from around 1am.

Footage from last night shows flames and smoke billowing from the destroyed roof of the property.

The alarm was raised at around 6pm on Thursday and fire crews worked for hours to get the blaze under control.

Six fire appliances from Inverness and Fortrose were sent to the scene with a main jet, breathing apparatus and thermal image camera in use.

Police cordoned off the street after getting called in at around 7.30pm.

Local residents described the incident as “horrible” with one saying they had never seen so many fire engines in one place.