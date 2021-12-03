Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disappointment for community group as Oban prepares to become a council-run harbour

By Rita Campbell
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Fishing boats moored at Oban's main pier adjacent to the railway station and ferry terminal.

The bustling, unmanaged waters of Oban Bay will soon be operated by Argyll and Bute Council.

At present there is no single harbour authority, despite an increasing number of boats visiting every year.

Members of the community have favoured the idea of a trust port being set up, which would mean the harbour was run on behalf of stakeholders for the benefit of all its users.

Oban seafront in bad weather.

A previous proposal for ferry owner CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Management Limited), to take control of the entire bay was rejected by locals.

They felt it was not in everyone’s best interest for the largest user of the harbour to be in charge of its operation.

Now members of OCHDA (Oban Community Harbour Development Association) are disappointed to hear that the council plans to operate the harbour itself.

Phil Hamerton, OCHDA communications officer, said the trust port is the safest and most advanced in preparation option.

A momentous decision

He said: “OCHDA is astonished that the harbour board felt that they had been provided with sufficient information to make such a momentous decision.

“The harbour board failed to acknowledge the work that has been undertaken by
OCHDA, including the preparation of a draft Harbour Order and in excess of 36,000
words of supporting documentation and reports relating to safety, governance,
finance and legal matters concerning the extent of the existing harbour jurisdictions
and the proposed new harbour area.

“Any Harbour Order submitted by the council will need similar material to be prepared, further extending a process which the council have already been considering for more than 18 years.”

Argyll and Bute Harbour Board took the decision at its meeting on Thursday.

The North Pier pontoon development has brought more traffic to Oban Bay.

A number of options were outlined in an independent report by Caledonian Economics.

The report addressed safety concerns in the bay and advised how to move to a Statutory Harbour Authority (SHA) within the shortest timeframe.

The harbour board considered the findings and agreed that officers engage with CMAL, through Oban Bay Management Group.

This will be on the basis that the council’s preferred option was to be the harbour authority for the unmanaged section of Oban Bay.

As quickly as possible

The local authority will begin the process of application for a Harbour Revision Order as quickly as possible.

This will be the first phase in reviewing management of Oban Bay. There will be a bedding-in period so the new arrangement can be properly monitored.

Following this, there will be a further report to members on the potential for, and exploration of, the development of a Trust Port.

The first phase will provide the clear and safe operation of a harbour that is fit for purpose.

Trust port not ruled out

A trust port option is not being ruled out and will be looked at in the next phase.

Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for roads and infrastructure services, said: “We appreciate the work done by Caledonian Economics on what is a detailed report on a complex issue. We’re all agreed that safety comes first. The report identifies a way of dealing with that expediently.

“We’ve listened to what local stakeholders have said and believe that the best way forward – at this time – is for the council to progress the SHA. This is good for Oban, its tourism, its economy and the island communities it serves.”

Mr Hamerton added: “OCHDA will be seeking a clear mandate for future action to promote a Trust Port for Oban at its forthcoming AGM on December 14 and plan to hold a public meeting in late January.

“OCHDA remains committed to the development of a trust port that will be operated in the interests of all stakeholders , accountable to the community of Oban, its hinterland and the islands, and responsible for the management, maintenance and improvement of Oban Harbour.”

