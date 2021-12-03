Disappointment for community group as Oban prepares to become a council-run harbour

The bustling, unmanaged waters of Oban Bay will soon be operated by Argyll and Bute Council.

At present there is no single harbour authority, despite an increasing number of boats visiting every year.

Members of the community have favoured the idea of a trust port being set up, which would mean the harbour was run on behalf of stakeholders for the benefit of all its users.

A previous proposal for ferry owner CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Management Limited), to take control of the entire bay was rejected by locals.

They felt it was not in everyone’s best interest for the largest user of the harbour to be in charge of its operation.

Now members of OCHDA (Oban Community Harbour Development Association) are disappointed to hear that the council plans to operate the harbour itself.

Phil Hamerton, OCHDA communications officer, said the trust port is the safest and most advanced in preparation option.

A momentous decision

He said: “OCHDA is astonished that the harbour board felt that they had been provided with sufficient information to make such a momentous decision.

“The harbour board failed to acknowledge the work that has been undertaken by

OCHDA, including the preparation of a draft Harbour Order and in excess of 36,000

words of supporting documentation and reports relating to safety, governance,

finance and legal matters concerning the extent of the existing harbour jurisdictions

and the proposed new harbour area.

“Any Harbour Order submitted by the council will need similar material to be prepared, further extending a process which the council have already been considering for more than 18 years.”

Argyll and Bute Harbour Board took the decision at its meeting on Thursday.

A number of options were outlined in an independent report by Caledonian Economics.

The report addressed safety concerns in the bay and advised how to move to a Statutory Harbour Authority (SHA) within the shortest timeframe.

The harbour board considered the findings and agreed that officers engage with CMAL, through Oban Bay Management Group.

This will be on the basis that the council’s preferred option was to be the harbour authority for the unmanaged section of Oban Bay.

As quickly as possible

The local authority will begin the process of application for a Harbour Revision Order as quickly as possible.

This will be the first phase in reviewing management of Oban Bay. There will be a bedding-in period so the new arrangement can be properly monitored.

Following this, there will be a further report to members on the potential for, and exploration of, the development of a Trust Port.

The first phase will provide the clear and safe operation of a harbour that is fit for purpose.

Trust port not ruled out

A trust port option is not being ruled out and will be looked at in the next phase.

Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for roads and infrastructure services, said: “We appreciate the work done by Caledonian Economics on what is a detailed report on a complex issue. We’re all agreed that safety comes first. The report identifies a way of dealing with that expediently.

“We’ve listened to what local stakeholders have said and believe that the best way forward – at this time – is for the council to progress the SHA. This is good for Oban, its tourism, its economy and the island communities it serves.”

Mr Hamerton added: “OCHDA will be seeking a clear mandate for future action to promote a Trust Port for Oban at its forthcoming AGM on December 14 and plan to hold a public meeting in late January.

“OCHDA remains committed to the development of a trust port that will be operated in the interests of all stakeholders , accountable to the community of Oban, its hinterland and the islands, and responsible for the management, maintenance and improvement of Oban Harbour.”