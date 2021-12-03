Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Omicron case in the Highlands identified as school pupil tests positive

By Denny Andonova
December 3, 2021, 11:35 am Updated: December 3, 2021, 11:41 am
A Highland pupil is understood to have tested positive for the new Omicron variant.

The first Omicron case in the Highlands has been confirmed.

The case is understood to have been detected in Rosebank Primary School in Nairn after a pupil tested positive.

It is understood the whole class, and their households, have now been instructed to self-isolate and take a PCR test.

The school has sent out a letter to those identified as close contacts to offer further advice.

Consultant in public health medicine Dr Jenny Wares wrote: “We have been made aware that the case is a confirmed case of the newly identified Omicron variant. We have identified your child as a close contact of the case.

“We know you may find this concerning but we are working in close partnership with (head teacher) Ms Campbell and Highland Council’s education service to manage this situation.”

Pupils who have been identified as close contact have been advised to self-isolate for 10 days from the day of the exposure to the virus, regardless of their PCR test result.

Their households have also been asked to take a test and remain isolated as a “precautionary action” as experts are still learning about the new strain of Covid.

Health bosses warning Omicron variant could be more infectious than Delta

This is the first case of the newly identified strain reported in the Highlands as the number of confirmed Omicron cases across the country rose to 10 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said the outbreak had been traced back to a single private event on November 20.

However, the first minister warned of the possibility of “many more” people being infected with further cases expected to emerge in the coming days.

She told the Scottish Parliament this suggested there was community transmission of Omicron in Scotland, though it may still be limited.

NHS Grampian’s head of intelligence Jillian Evans has also warned the new variant could cause further disruptions to our lives if it is more contagious.

Experts fear Omicron is more infectious and could spread faster in communities than Delta, which is currently the dominant variant in Scotland.

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

