First Omicron case in the Highlands identified as school pupil tests positive

The first Omicron case in the Highlands has been confirmed.

The case is understood to have been detected in Rosebank Primary School in Nairn after a pupil tested positive.

It is understood the whole class, and their households, have now been instructed to self-isolate and take a PCR test.

The school has sent out a letter to those identified as close contacts to offer further advice.

Consultant in public health medicine Dr Jenny Wares wrote: “We have been made aware that the case is a confirmed case of the newly identified Omicron variant. We have identified your child as a close contact of the case.

“We know you may find this concerning but we are working in close partnership with (head teacher) Ms Campbell and Highland Council’s education service to manage this situation.”

Pupils who have been identified as close contact have been advised to self-isolate for 10 days from the day of the exposure to the virus, regardless of their PCR test result.

Their households have also been asked to take a test and remain isolated as a “precautionary action” as experts are still learning about the new strain of Covid.

Health bosses warning Omicron variant could be more infectious than Delta

This is the first case of the newly identified strain reported in the Highlands as the number of confirmed Omicron cases across the country rose to 10 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said the outbreak had been traced back to a single private event on November 20.

However, the first minister warned of the possibility of “many more” people being infected with further cases expected to emerge in the coming days.

She told the Scottish Parliament this suggested there was community transmission of Omicron in Scotland, though it may still be limited.

NHS Grampian’s head of intelligence Jillian Evans has also warned the new variant could cause further disruptions to our lives if it is more contagious.

Experts fear Omicron is more infectious and could spread faster in communities than Delta, which is currently the dominant variant in Scotland.

Highland Council has been approached for comment.