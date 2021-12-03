Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Wildlife Park release new video of adorable tiger cubs

By Lauren Robertson
December 3, 2021, 3:02 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 4:05 pm
The six-month-old Amur tiger cubs.

Highland Wildlife Park has your daily dose of cuteness covered with new footage of its tiger cubs.

Nishka, Layla and Aleksander are six-month-old Amur tiger cubs.

In their short lives, they have already won the hearts of the Highlands multiple times as they took their first steps outside and played in the summer sunshine.

The cubs, who are now gaining on their mum in size, live at the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie.

In newly released footage, they can be seen play fighting with one another and exploring their environment.

Individual personalities

As they grow older, keepers at the park have noticed their individual personalities develop.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at the park explained more: “It has been wonderful to see our three cubs and mum Dominika grow over the past six months. At half a year old, the cub’s characters are starting to shine.

The cubs back in August.

“Nishka is the most confident around us and is always chuffing in the hope of more meat chunks.

“Layla follows in her footsteps as the two are always together, play fighting and keeping mum on her toes.

“Little Aleksander is more reserved and spends the most time with Dominika, but he is slowly becoming braver, exploring more and playing with his sisters.”

He also explained that the cubs’ dad, Botzman, is still kept separately, as their mum is very protective over them.

How can I visit the cubs?

Though the Highland Wildlife Park is open to visitors, numbers are still restricted so tickets must be booked in advance.

During the winter months, the park is open from 10am to 4pm.

Do you wanna build a snowman? ☃️Nishka, Layla and Aleksander may have had a little helping hand from our keepers…📷 Thanks to keeper Sophia for these adorable pictures of our Amur tiger cubs.

Posted by Highland Wildlife Park on Monday, 29 November 2021

To support the Amur tigers, and other species at the park, you can adopt an animal online. 

