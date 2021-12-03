Highland Wildlife Park release new video of adorable tiger cubs

Highland Wildlife Park has your daily dose of cuteness covered with new footage of its tiger cubs.

Nishka, Layla and Aleksander are six-month-old Amur tiger cubs.

In their short lives, they have already won the hearts of the Highlands multiple times as they took their first steps outside and played in the summer sunshine.

The cubs, who are now gaining on their mum in size, live at the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie.

In newly released footage, they can be seen play fighting with one another and exploring their environment.

Individual personalities

As they grow older, keepers at the park have noticed their individual personalities develop.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at the park explained more: “It has been wonderful to see our three cubs and mum Dominika grow over the past six months. At half a year old, the cub’s characters are starting to shine.

“Nishka is the most confident around us and is always chuffing in the hope of more meat chunks.

“Layla follows in her footsteps as the two are always together, play fighting and keeping mum on her toes.

“Little Aleksander is more reserved and spends the most time with Dominika, but he is slowly becoming braver, exploring more and playing with his sisters.”

He also explained that the cubs’ dad, Botzman, is still kept separately, as their mum is very protective over them.

How can I visit the cubs?

Though the Highland Wildlife Park is open to visitors, numbers are still restricted so tickets must be booked in advance.

During the winter months, the park is open from 10am to 4pm.

To support the Amur tigers, and other species at the park, you can adopt an animal online.