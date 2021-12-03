Vandals target Golspie High School By Michelle Henderson December 3, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 4:27 pm A door window pane was smashed by vandals over the weekend, sparking a police appeal for information. Vandals have smashed the window of Golspie High School. Police are investigating after a glass window pane of a door was broken over the weekend. It is believed to have happened sometime between 8pm on Friday and 8am on Monday. Police are appealing for information after the window of a door at Golspie High School was smashed. It is believed to… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Friday, 3 December 2021 Officers are now calling on anyone with information to get in touch to assist with their inquiries. Anyone who believes they can assist is asked to contact 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up