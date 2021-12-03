Vandals target Golspie High School

Vandals have smashed the window of Golspie High School.

Police are investigating after a glass window pane of a door was broken over the weekend.

It is believed to have happened sometime between 8pm on Friday and 8am on Monday.

Police are appealing for information after the window of a door at Golspie High School was smashed. It is believed to… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Friday, 3 December 2021

Officers are now calling on anyone with information to get in touch to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone who believes they can assist is asked to contact 101.