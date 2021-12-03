Two men and a woman in hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 at Dalwhinnie

The A9 is currently closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie.

Emergency services have been called to the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road this evening following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Police, fire and paramedics were dispatched to the scene south of Crubenmore near Cuiach, Badenoch after the alarm was raised around 6.30pm.

Two men and a woman are currently in hospital as a result of the crash.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️20:29 #A9 Remains⛔️CLOSED⛔️in both directions at Dalwhinnie due to a multi vehicle RTC Emergency services are in attendance🚔#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/UFnaWpYAhy — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 3, 2021

Four fire crews from Newtonmore; Kingussie; Pitlochry and Grantown attended the scene alongside the heavy rescue unit from Perth.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment at the scene of the wreckage.

Drivers are currently being advised to find an alternative route as the road remains closed to all vehicles.

ROAD CLOSURE – CRASH

The A9 is currently closed to all traffic at Dalwhinnie due to a crash and is likely to remain so for some time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/RQ29sPD318 — Northern Police (@northernPolice) December 3, 2021

Police are warning motorists that the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

Investigations are now underway at the scene to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.35 pm on December 3, police were called to a three-vehicle road crash on the A9, south of Crubenmore near Cuiach, Badenoch.

“Two men and a woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.”

“The road was closed for around seven hours to clear the road of debris. Inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing.”