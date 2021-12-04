Two people taken to hospital following two separate crashes near Nethy Bridge

Two people have been taken to hospital following two separate crashes on the B970 at Nethy Bridge amidst heavy snow.

The X37 stagecoach service from Aviemore to Grantown was travelling on the B970 Grantown to Nethy Bridge road when it careered into a wall at Abernethy Old Kirk around 10am this morning.

Emergency services raced to the scene to free the driver from the single decker bus after they had been left “physically trapped” in the wreckage following the crash.

Firefighters cut them free from the driver’s cab before being taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is unknown.

A solo passenger onboard the bus at the time of the crash was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Stagecoach North Scotland spokeswoman said: “An X37 service travelling from Aviemore to Grantown-on-Spey was involved in an incident on the B970 near Nethybridge this morning.

“We understand there was a rapid change in the weather with heavy snow in the area at the time. Emergency services have attended the scene.”

She added: “Our driver has had to be cut free from his cab and has been attended to by emergency services. The one passenger on the single-decker vehicle is reportedly uninjured, but has been taken to hospital for checks. Our thoughts are with them both.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will be assisting the investigation into the circumstances involved in the incident.”

Meanwhile, the B970 was blocked further along the route following a three-vehicle crash.

Police and paramedics attended the scene.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution following the collision.

The incidents happened amidst heavy snow showers and wintry conditions in the area.

Police, fire and paramedics were first called to the bus crash outside Abernethy Old Kirk around 10:06am.

Four fire crews from Tomintoul, Aberlour, Forres and Grantown, attended the crash alongside the heavy rescue unit from Inverness.

The second call came in a short time later, with police and ambulance crews called to attend.

The road has now been cleared as recovery is arranged for the Stagecoach bus.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency services were called around 10am to a report of a bus crashing into a wall outside the Old Kirk at Nethy Bridge.

“A man, the driver, was taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance for treatment. A female passenger was treated at the scene.

“Around the same time, there was a crash involving three cars further along the same road.

“One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road has now been cleared of the cars, and recovery is being arranged for the bus.”