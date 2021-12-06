Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Omicron cases confirmed in ‘significant’ Covid outbreak after Nairn music event

By David Mackay
December 6, 2021, 7:30 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 12:08 pm
Royal British Legion in Nairn. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

NHS Highland has confirmed a “significant” Covid outbreak in Nairn has been linked to a music event in the town.

Meanwhile, a ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has been closed to new admissions after a “small number” of coronavirus cases.

NHS Highland has not confirmed the number of cases involved in either outbreak, which are separate.

However, residents across the north have been urged to follow Covid guidance to limit the spread while taking lateral flow tests at home.

What do we know about Covid outbreak after Nairn music event?

NHS Highland has described the Covid outbreak following the music event held at the Royal British Legion in Nairn as “significant”.

Among the confirmed cases are also a “small number” of the new Omicron variant.

NHS Highland has not confirmed how many Omicron cases are involved in the outbreak – but Scottish Government figures published on Sunday confirmed three cases of the variant have now been identified in the region.

All people who attended the event on Saturday, November 27 have been urged to self-isolate immediately and contact NHS Highland’s health protection team by calling 01463 704886.

The Royal British Legion in Nairn was closed on Friday for a deep clean and is due to reopen again on Tuesday.

A NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “Enhanced contact tracing has been carried out in keeping with guidance for the management of a new variant.

“The Omicron variant is a new Covid variant which we are still learning about. Until more is known about it we need to be cautious and do everything we can to prevent spread.

SHORT TERM CLOSUREDue to a Covid related incident the Nairn Legion is closed for a deep clean. Re-opening, Tuesday 7th December 2021.

Posted by Royal British Legion Scotland Nairn on Friday, 3 December 2021

“As such, the current isolation advice does not apply and close contacts will be asked to isolate for 10 days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.

“Their households will also be asked to take additional action in order to try to reduce transmission within our communities.

“We are working very closely with the staff at the Royal British Legion who have been supporting the outbreak investigation.”

Inverness hospital ward closed due to Covid

NHS Highland has also confirmed that Ward 5A at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has also been closed after a “small number” of Covid cases were detected.

The outbreak is not connected to those identified in Nairn.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Health officials say patients are being clinically assessed and monitored while normal in-patient care is continuing.

However, the ward has been closed to new admissions while visiting has currently been suspended.

A NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place. Close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice and support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]