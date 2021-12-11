There’s a huge hole in the wall of this school building… but no one is willing to explain what happened

An error occurred. Please try again.

A council is refusing to explain how a human-sized gaping hole appeared in the wall of a school building.

The damage to the PE department of Oban High School can be seen in an image which has been circulating on social media.

It is understood that a number of pupils have told their parents that the damage was caused during an altercation between two girls.

But Argyll and Bute Council has refused to answer any questions regarding the incident.

When contacted by The Press and Journal, the council declined to comment.

And police have no record of the incident, which is alleged to have taken place during the week beginning November 24.

Earlier in the month, officers were called to the school after a separate incident took place in a toilet.

A police spokesman said: “On the morning of November 12, police received a report of damage to a bathroom at Oban High School.

“As a result of inquiries, we can confirm that three boys – aged 13, 15 and 15 – were charged and reported to the early and effective intervention co-ordinator.”

Marri Malloy, chairwoman of Oban Community Council, and a member of the school’s parent council, called for clarification over the damaged wall.

Mrs Malloy said: “It is very concerning. I just don’t understand. The council should be answering the question.

‘There is probably an innocent explanation?’

“The public should know about it. If my kid was in the school I would be worried.

“It could be that the plaster fell off the wall. But it just looks pretty bad. If the council just put out a statement saying what happened people wouldn’t be second guessing what happened.

“It looks horrific but it could be anything. If it hasn’t been reported to police there probably is an innocent explanation.”

Earlier this year, the school came under fire from parents over its uniform policy.