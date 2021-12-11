Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
There’s a huge hole in the wall of this school building… but no one is willing to explain what happened

By Rita Campbell
December 11, 2021, 6:00 am
A council is refusing to explain how a human-sized gaping hole appeared in the wall of a school building.
The damage to the PE department of Oban High School can be seen in an image which has been circulating on social media.

It is understood that a number of pupils have told their parents that the damage was caused during an altercation between two girls.

The damaged wall.

But Argyll and Bute Council has refused to answer any questions regarding the incident.

When contacted by The Press and Journal, the council declined to comment.

And police have no record of the incident, which is alleged to have taken place during the week beginning November 24.

Earlier in the month, officers were called to the school after a separate incident took place in a toilet.

Oban High School

A police spokesman said: “On the morning of November 12, police received a report of damage to a bathroom at Oban High School.

“As a result of inquiries, we can confirm that three boys – aged 13, 15 and 15 – were charged and reported to the early and effective intervention co-ordinator.”

Marri Malloy, chairwoman of Oban Community Council, and a member of the school’s parent council, called for clarification over the damaged wall.

Mrs Malloy said: “It is very concerning. I just don’t understand. The council should be answering the question.

‘There is probably an innocent explanation?’

“The public should know about it. If my kid was in the school I would be worried.

“It could be that the plaster fell off the wall. But it just looks pretty bad. If the council just put out a statement saying what happened people wouldn’t be second guessing what happened.

“It looks horrific but it could be anything. If it hasn’t been reported to police there probably is an innocent explanation.”

Earlier this year, the school came under fire from parents over its uniform policy.

