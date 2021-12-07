Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Amy MacDonald announces one-off Inverness show

By Daniel Boal
December 7, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: December 7, 2021, 11:58 am
Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (11533810bl) Amy Macdonald
Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (11533810bl) Amy Macdonald

Award-winning singer Amy MacDonald has announced she will play a one-off show in Inverness ahead of her sold-out show at the OVO Hydro later this month.

Taking centre stage at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness in August next year, the gig will feature as part of the ‘Live the City’ summer events schedule.

With four top-five studio albums, two UK number ones and over six million albums sold – the singer has said she “can’t wait” to perform for a Highland crowd.

‘It’s been a long time coming’

Amy Macdonald said: “I cannot wait to get back on the stage and share my songs old and new with my fans in the north of Scotland.

“It’s been a long time coming, so I promise to put everything into this show and make it a night to remember.

“My band and I have put together an incredible live show this time around, and honestly, it’s never been better, so come and join us.”

Promises new songs and old favourites

The 34-year-old has promised to play some of her favourite hits, including ‘This is the Life’, ‘Fire’, ‘The Hudson’ and ‘Mr Rock and Roll’, and songs from her latest album ‘The Human Demands’ will also make the setlist.

Inverness-based concert promoter LCC Live are organising the Inverness show.

Claire Kidger, director of LCC live said: “We’re thrilled that Amy Macdonald is to perform in Inverness next August.

“She’s such a talented artist, with an amazing voice and not surprisingly has a huge following.

“Her sold-out show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this month is testament to that.

“We really can’t wait to welcome Amy to Northern Meeting Park – it will be a great night, and we’d love it if you could join us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]