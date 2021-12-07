Amy MacDonald announces one-off Inverness show

An error occurred. Please try again.

Award-winning singer Amy MacDonald has announced she will play a one-off show in Inverness ahead of her sold-out show at the OVO Hydro later this month.

Taking centre stage at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness in August next year, the gig will feature as part of the ‘Live the City’ summer events schedule.

With four top-five studio albums, two UK number ones and over six million albums sold – the singer has said she “can’t wait” to perform for a Highland crowd.

‘It’s been a long time coming’

Amy Macdonald said: “I cannot wait to get back on the stage and share my songs old and new with my fans in the north of Scotland.

“It’s been a long time coming, so I promise to put everything into this show and make it a night to remember.

“My band and I have put together an incredible live show this time around, and honestly, it’s never been better, so come and join us.”

Promises new songs and old favourites

The 34-year-old has promised to play some of her favourite hits, including ‘This is the Life’, ‘Fire’, ‘The Hudson’ and ‘Mr Rock and Roll’, and songs from her latest album ‘The Human Demands’ will also make the setlist.

Inverness-based concert promoter LCC Live are organising the Inverness show.

Claire Kidger, director of LCC live said: “We’re thrilled that Amy Macdonald is to perform in Inverness next August.

“She’s such a talented artist, with an amazing voice and not surprisingly has a huge following.

“Her sold-out show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this month is testament to that.

“We really can’t wait to welcome Amy to Northern Meeting Park – it will be a great night, and we’d love it if you could join us.”