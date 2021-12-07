Snow gates at Cairngorms and Glenshee shut as Storm Barra moves in

An error occurred. Please try again.

Strong winds and heavy snow showers have forced skiers off the hills as Storm Barra begins to pick up pace.

Cairngorm Mountain closed its doors after the conditions began to worsen.

Access to the resort has also been restricted following the closure of the snow gates at Glenmore.

The gates at Glenshee have also now been closed.

The announcement to close the resort was made via a statement published on their social media page this afternoon.

They wrote: “Due to the arrival of Storm Barra we have taken the decision to close the resort and snow gates at Glenmore.

“The road condition will be assessed in the morning and we will update on when it is likely to be reopened.”

The closure of the resort comes as yellow weather warnings for snow and strong winds remain in place across parts of the north and north-east.

Rail and ferry services across the country are facing a host of delays and cancellations in the wake of Storm Barra.

Flood warnings have also been issued by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) for coastal areas as high winds, heavy rain and snow hit the region.

The storm follows on the coattails of Storm Arwen, which left a path of devastation across the north-east last.

Thousands of homes and businesses were left without power as roads and rail services ground to a halt due to fallen trees and debris.