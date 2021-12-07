Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rescue under way for climber missing in Cairngorms amid avalanche warnings

By Ross Hempseed
December 7, 2021, 10:11 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 6:31 am

A rescue is under way to find a climber stranded in an area of the Cairngorms at risk of avalanches.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team were scrambled to find the man as conditions worsened.

It is believed they have now found him, uninjured, and are working on a plan to get everyone off the hill safely.

Storm Barra is expected to bring more wind and snow in the coming hours, and due to the recent increase in snowfall in the last few days the Scottish Avalanche Information Service has issued a red alert.

They have warned unstable snowbanks have accumulated in the northern Cairngorms, which could break away and cause an avalanche.

Braemar MRT was deployed to find the missing man, who is believed to be in the central Cairngorms, at about 4.20pm today.

The call came about an hour after the snow gates at the Cairngorms were shut as the ski centre ushered people off the hill after the wind and snow picked up.

Red level avalanche warning issued for Northern Cairngorms

It is the second time in less than a week that Braemar MRT has braved avalanche conditions to help stricken climbers.

On Sunday, the team helped two experienced climbers off Coire an t-Sneachda – carrying one man by stretcher in blizzard conditions. 

The pair had been caught out by an avalanche, with six or seven recorded that day.

SAIS reports form this Friday folks; winter is here, be planned and prepared!

Posted by Braemar Mountain Rescue on Monday, 6 December 2021

 

At the time, Cairngorms MRT leader Iain Cornfoot urged walkers and climbers to be ready to adapt to the changing weather conditions.

He said: “You have to be ready to change your plans if what you’re seeing doesn’t match the forecast. Trust your instincts and don’t push a bad situation. The mountains will be there another day.”

