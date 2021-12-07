Rescue under way for climber missing in Cairngorms amid avalanche warnings

An error occurred. Please try again.

A rescue is under way to find a climber stranded in an area of the Cairngorms at risk of avalanches.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team were scrambled to find the man as conditions worsened.

It is believed they have now found him, uninjured, and are working on a plan to get everyone off the hill safely.

Storm Barra is expected to bring more wind and snow in the coming hours, and due to the recent increase in snowfall in the last few days the Scottish Avalanche Information Service has issued a red alert.

They have warned unstable snowbanks have accumulated in the northern Cairngorms, which could break away and cause an avalanche.

Braemar MRT was deployed to find the missing man, who is believed to be in the central Cairngorms, at about 4.20pm today.

The call came about an hour after the snow gates at the Cairngorms were shut as the ski centre ushered people off the hill after the wind and snow picked up.

Red level avalanche warning issued for Northern Cairngorms

It is the second time in less than a week that Braemar MRT has braved avalanche conditions to help stricken climbers.

On Sunday, the team helped two experienced climbers off Coire an t-Sneachda – carrying one man by stretcher in blizzard conditions.

The pair had been caught out by an avalanche, with six or seven recorded that day.

SAIS reports form this Friday folks; winter is here, be planned and prepared! Posted by Braemar Mountain Rescue on Monday, 6 December 2021

At the time, Cairngorms MRT leader Iain Cornfoot urged walkers and climbers to be ready to adapt to the changing weather conditions.

He said: “You have to be ready to change your plans if what you’re seeing doesn’t match the forecast. Trust your instincts and don’t push a bad situation. The mountains will be there another day.”