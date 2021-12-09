Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HebCelt 2022: Further artists announced for delayed 25th celebration

By Chris MacLennan
December 9, 2021, 6:00 am
More artists have been announced for the 2022 instalment of HebCelt

As HebCelt celebrates its 25th anniversary, the line up has grown to 26 acts with a number of exciting additions announced.

The Stornoway festival, which will be headlined by Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines, takes place between July 13 and July 16.

Joining the famed trio on stage are acts including Admiral Fallow, Elephant Sessions, Mischa MacPherson and Heisk.

Return to normal form following digital offerings

All female folk band Heisk will open proceedings on the main stage as the festival returns to its full billing following digital offerings during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

For Glasgow based alt-folk indie outfit Admiral Fallow, this year’s festival will mark 10 years since their previous performance with crowd pleasers expected among tracks from their new album The Idea of You.

Admiral Fallow will return to HebCelt – 10 years on from their first performance

Returning also are Elephant Sessions, who performed at the festival in 2019.

The band, who mark their own milestone in 2022, first exploded onto the scene in 2012 and will perform on the festival’s main stage.

Renowned Gaelic songstress Mischa Macpherson, who hails from the Outer Hebrides, has also been included on the line up, with HebCelt keen to promote local artists.

The spotlight will also shine on seasoned musicians Sean Harrison and Band, and newcomers; alt-pop artist Scott C. Park, and local emerging Gaelic rock artists Balach.

Also joining the growing line-up are: Rusty Shackle, Ryan Young and Jenn Butterworth, Eriska, James Nicol, Conor Fyfe, Nicky Murray and Amy Papiransky.

The well-celebrated festival centres around Stornoway

25th anniversary will be ‘worthy’ of celebration

Graham MacCallum, deputy festival director, said: “We are preparing for a HebCelt worthy of celebrating our 25th anniversary.

“These new additions to an already exciting programme will add to the quality the event is famous for.

“We believe festival-goers will be delighted to see the amazing talent on offer.

“To date ticket sales have been phenomenal.

“We can feel the excitement growing already and this is another notable milestone in our return.”

HebCelt 2022 headliners Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines

More tickets to go on sale in new year

At present, weekend tickets for the 25th anniversary event are available.

The full allocation of tickets, including day tickets, will be released in the new year.

Further announcements are expected of the complete festival programme including the An Lanntair Programme, Fringe events and Rural shows.

Tickets are available from: www.hebceltfest.com/booking

The updated line up for HebCelt’s 25th anniversary

