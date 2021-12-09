HebCelt 2022: Further artists announced for delayed 25th celebration

An error occurred. Please try again.

As HebCelt celebrates its 25th anniversary, the line up has grown to 26 acts with a number of exciting additions announced.

The Stornoway festival, which will be headlined by Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines, takes place between July 13 and July 16.

Joining the famed trio on stage are acts including Admiral Fallow, Elephant Sessions, Mischa MacPherson and Heisk.

Return to normal form following digital offerings

All female folk band Heisk will open proceedings on the main stage as the festival returns to its full billing following digital offerings during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

For Glasgow based alt-folk indie outfit Admiral Fallow, this year’s festival will mark 10 years since their previous performance with crowd pleasers expected among tracks from their new album The Idea of You.

Returning also are Elephant Sessions, who performed at the festival in 2019.

The band, who mark their own milestone in 2022, first exploded onto the scene in 2012 and will perform on the festival’s main stage.

Renowned Gaelic songstress Mischa Macpherson, who hails from the Outer Hebrides, has also been included on the line up, with HebCelt keen to promote local artists.

The spotlight will also shine on seasoned musicians Sean Harrison and Band, and newcomers; alt-pop artist Scott C. Park, and local emerging Gaelic rock artists Balach.

Also joining the growing line-up are: Rusty Shackle, Ryan Young and Jenn Butterworth, Eriska, James Nicol, Conor Fyfe, Nicky Murray and Amy Papiransky.

25th anniversary will be ‘worthy’ of celebration

Graham MacCallum, deputy festival director, said: “We are preparing for a HebCelt worthy of celebrating our 25th anniversary.

“These new additions to an already exciting programme will add to the quality the event is famous for.

“We believe festival-goers will be delighted to see the amazing talent on offer.

“To date ticket sales have been phenomenal.

“We can feel the excitement growing already and this is another notable milestone in our return.”

More tickets to go on sale in new year

At present, weekend tickets for the 25th anniversary event are available.

The full allocation of tickets, including day tickets, will be released in the new year.

Further announcements are expected of the complete festival programme including the An Lanntair Programme, Fringe events and Rural shows.

Tickets are available from: www.hebceltfest.com/booking

