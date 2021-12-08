An error occurred. Please try again.

The construction of the brand-new Broadford Hospital on the Isle of Skye is now complete and the building has been handed over to NHS Highland.

The 24-bed hospital is the latest facility to be acquired by NHS Highland as part of hub North Scotland’s £40 million development.

In September the Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore was opened which cost around £18 million to build.

Skye architect firm Rural Design along with Oberlanders designed the new hospital campus while Balfour Beatty took on the construction aspect.

Work began on the hospital in August 2019 and was due to be completed in late 2020 but the pandemic cause significant delays in its construction.

Facilities include an A&E unit, midwife-led community maternity ward, x-ray/ultrasound unit, infusion suite and dental surgery.

Broadford Hospital is now complete and due to open in February 2022

The hospital is located in Broadford bay between the Dr Mackinnon Memorial Hospital and the Broadford Medical Centre.

During its construction, seven new jobs were created and two newly qualified graduates were employed.

Two new apprentices began their careers on the site and the project provided

work for 13 existing apprentices.

While the facility has been handed over to NHS Highland it will not be fully operational until February 2022.

Peter Ramsay, project director for hub North Scotland, said: “The Broadford Hospital is a fantastic health facility which will bring huge benefits for the communities of Skye, Lochalsh and Southwest Ross.

“We faced a major challenge in progressing construction during the Covid pandemic but the support of all the partners and the local community ensured we have delivered a hospital that everyone can be proud of.”