Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New Broadford Hospital on the Isle of Skye is now complete

By Ross Hempseed
December 8, 2021, 6:04 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 6:17 pm
Post Thumbnail

The construction of the brand-new Broadford Hospital on the Isle of Skye is now complete and the building has been handed over to NHS Highland.

The 24-bed hospital is the latest facility to be acquired by NHS Highland as part of hub North Scotland’s £40 million development.

In September the Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore was opened which cost around £18 million to build.

Skye architect firm Rural Design along with Oberlanders designed the new hospital campus while Balfour Beatty took on the construction aspect.

Work began on the hospital in August 2019 and was due to be completed in late 2020 but the pandemic cause significant delays in its construction.

Facilities include an A&E unit, midwife-led community maternity ward, x-ray/ultrasound unit, infusion suite and dental surgery.

Broadford Hospital is now complete and due to open in February 2022

The hospital is located in Broadford bay between the Dr Mackinnon Memorial Hospital and the Broadford Medical Centre.

During its construction, seven new jobs were created and two newly qualified graduates were employed.

Two new apprentices began their careers on the site and the project provided
work for 13 existing apprentices.

While the facility has been handed over to NHS Highland it will not be fully operational until February 2022.

Peter Ramsay, project director for hub North Scotland, said: “The Broadford Hospital is a fantastic health facility which will bring huge benefits for the communities of Skye, Lochalsh and Southwest Ross.

“We faced a major challenge in progressing construction during the Covid pandemic but the support of all the partners and the local community ensured we have delivered a hospital that everyone can be proud of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal