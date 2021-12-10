A dram big milestone! GlenWyvis Distillery launches Dingwall’s first whisky in almost a century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A dram big milestone! GlenWyvis Distillery launches Dingwall’s first whisky in almost a century

By Chris MacLennan
December 10, 2021, 6:00 am
GlenWyvis has launched its three-year-old single malt whisky
GlenWyvis has launched its three-year-old single malt whisky

For the first time in almost a century, whisky will flow from Dingwall to dram lovers across the globe.

GlenWyvis, the world’s first 100% community-owned distillery, has launched its maiden whisky after years of preparation and graft.

The distillery was established in 2015 and was backed by more than 3,000 people.

A total of 3,600 bottles of the three-year-old single malt have been allocated to shareholders, whose investment enabled the build and development of the distillery.

The new GlenWyvis single malt

A further 2,000 bottles were available to pre-order in October 2020. All of those bottles were snapped up.

The most recent whisky distillery in Dingwall, Ben Wyvis, closed its doors in 1926.

Single malt is ‘worth the wait’

Matthew Farmer, distillery manager at GlenWyvis Distillery, said: “100 years on from the last whisky being made in Dingwall, we are so excited to be launching GlenWyvis Distillery’s first whisky.

Our journey over the past few years and the creation of GlenWyvis Distillery is thanks to our many shareholders so it is only fitting that they will be among the first to try our first whisky.

“The 2018 distillation of 18 casks has produced a delicious whisky and I can’t wait for our shareholders and customers to try it.

“If you missed out on a bottle, don’t worry as it will be available to try at selected bars, restaurants and retailers in the Highlands and wider Scotland.

“We think GlenWyvis Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been worth the wait and we hope you love it as much as we do.”

2,000 bottles were available to pre-order in October 2020 and sold out almost immediately

Just three workers carry out the day-to-day running of the distillery.

Firstly, Josh Fraser – who lives locally – is the distillery’s office manager and joined straight from leaving school.

Similarly, Craig MacRitchie is the distillery operator and has been on the journey with GlenWyvis from its inception.

Mr Farmer, the distillery’s manager, originally hails from the Highlands but moved to the USA as a teen. He worked at bourbon distilleries stateside, but jumped at the chance to flock home to become the distiller at GlenWyvis.

‘Significant milestone’

Board chairman David Graham added: “Present and past directors will join me in expressing real pride and admiration for the dedicated GlenWyvis team on reaching this significant milestone and producing Dingwall’s first whisky in almost 100 years.

“Our small team has worked with passion to produce a fantastic product for all our shareholders and customers, and I look forward to raising a dram to each and every one of them and to the future of GlenWyvis Distillery.”

The distillery is located on the outskirts of Dingwall

Bottle inspired by local area

Local landscape and nature inspired the design of the bottle.

Each bottle contains contour lines which actually form a map of Ben Wyvis, the backdrop for the distillery.

There are also red kites, which are synonymous with the distillery’s local area.

In addition, the bottle is finished with a natural cork stopper. All of its packaging is recyclable.

Shareholders and people who pre-ordered can expect delivery by Christmas.

Where can you get the whisky?

  • Lockett Bros, North Berwick
  • The Whisky Shop Dufftown
  • The Good Spirits Co, Glasgow
  • Oban Whisky and Fine Wines
  • The Speyside Whisky Shop, Aberlour
  • Valhalla’s Goat, Glasgow
  • Robertson’s of Pitlochry
  • Highland Farm Cafe, Dingwall
  • The Carnegie Whisky Cellars, Dornoch
  • The Whisky Shop, Inverness
  • Highland Whisky Shop, Inverness
  • WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies, Inverness
  • Royal Mile Whiskies, Edinburgh
  • The Storehouse, Evanton
  • Huffmans, online sales
Those lucky enough to secure a pre-order should receive their bottles by Christmas

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]