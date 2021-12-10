A dram big milestone! GlenWyvis Distillery launches Dingwall’s first whisky in almost a century

An error occurred. Please try again.

For the first time in almost a century, whisky will flow from Dingwall to dram lovers across the globe.

GlenWyvis, the world’s first 100% community-owned distillery, has launched its maiden whisky after years of preparation and graft.

The distillery was established in 2015 and was backed by more than 3,000 people.

A total of 3,600 bottles of the three-year-old single malt have been allocated to shareholders, whose investment enabled the build and development of the distillery.

A further 2,000 bottles were available to pre-order in October 2020. All of those bottles were snapped up.

The most recent whisky distillery in Dingwall, Ben Wyvis, closed its doors in 1926.

Single malt is ‘worth the wait’

Matthew Farmer, distillery manager at GlenWyvis Distillery, said: “100 years on from the last whisky being made in Dingwall, we are so excited to be launching GlenWyvis Distillery’s first whisky.

“Our journey over the past few years and the creation of GlenWyvis Distillery is thanks to our many shareholders so it is only fitting that they will be among the first to try our first whisky.

“The 2018 distillation of 18 casks has produced a delicious whisky and I can’t wait for our shareholders and customers to try it.

“If you missed out on a bottle, don’t worry as it will be available to try at selected bars, restaurants and retailers in the Highlands and wider Scotland.

“We think GlenWyvis Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been worth the wait and we hope you love it as much as we do.”

Just three workers carry out the day-to-day running of the distillery.

Firstly, Josh Fraser – who lives locally – is the distillery’s office manager and joined straight from leaving school.

Similarly, Craig MacRitchie is the distillery operator and has been on the journey with GlenWyvis from its inception.

Mr Farmer, the distillery’s manager, originally hails from the Highlands but moved to the USA as a teen. He worked at bourbon distilleries stateside, but jumped at the chance to flock home to become the distiller at GlenWyvis.

‘Significant milestone’

Board chairman David Graham added: “Present and past directors will join me in expressing real pride and admiration for the dedicated GlenWyvis team on reaching this significant milestone and producing Dingwall’s first whisky in almost 100 years.

“Our small team has worked with passion to produce a fantastic product for all our shareholders and customers, and I look forward to raising a dram to each and every one of them and to the future of GlenWyvis Distillery.”

Bottle inspired by local area

Local landscape and nature inspired the design of the bottle.

Each bottle contains contour lines which actually form a map of Ben Wyvis, the backdrop for the distillery.

There are also red kites, which are synonymous with the distillery’s local area.

In addition, the bottle is finished with a natural cork stopper. All of its packaging is recyclable.

Shareholders and people who pre-ordered can expect delivery by Christmas.

Where can you get the whisky?