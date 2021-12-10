Forecasters warn of icy conditions in the north

An error occurred. Please try again.

Highlanders are being advised to mind their step this morning as forecasters warn of icy conditions.

The Met Office has imposed a yellow weather warning for ice across much of the Highlands and Islands area following a chilly night in the north.

The warning will remain in place from now until 9am, affecting the west coast of the UK.

Gritters have been out in force this morning treating roads ahead of the return of rush hour traffic.

Yellow warning of ice affecting Highlands & Eilean Siar

Motorists travelling on the A9 Inverness to Perth and the A82 Inverness to Glasgow trunk roads are expected to endure slippery conditions this morning.

Meanwhile, communities on the islands of Orkney and Skye are also due to wake up to icy conditions alongside residents in Ullapool, Fort William and Oban.

The conditions are expected to reach as far east as Aviemore on the mainland.

Commuters are being advised by forecasters to tread carefully amidst potential disruptions to the country’s transport network.

Advice on driving in icy conditions

This morning Transport Scotland issued advice to drivers in the wake of the weather warning being imposed.

Tips for driving in ICE ⚠ 🚗Clear ALL your windows before setting off

❄Pull off in a high gear & keep your manoeuvres smooth

Tips for driving in ICE ⚠ 🚗Clear ALL your windows before setting off

❄Pull off in a high gear & keep your manoeuvres smooth

💗Leave 10x normal gap between you & vehicle in front

Drivers are being encourage to clear all windows before setting off; pull off in a high gear and keep your maneuvers smooth and leave 10 times the normal gap between you and the vehicle in front.

Gritters deployed in the north-east

Meanwhile, in the north-east, Aberdeenshire Council has deployed their fleet of gritters to treat roads across the region.

Another cold night ahead folks!🥶 Our crews are currently being deployed and all routes will be treated this afternoon and again tomorrow morning from 05:40. Risk of icy patches developing over night so please take care!

Crews were out in force on Thursday afternoon treating roads across the region ahead of returning to shift this morning in preparation for rush hour traffic.