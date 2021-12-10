Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Forecasters warn of icy conditions in the north

By Michelle Henderson
December 10, 2021, 7:17 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 7:54 am
Gritters have been out in force this morning as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice across large parts of the Highlands and Islands.
Highlanders are being advised to mind their step this morning as forecasters warn of icy conditions.

The Met Office has imposed a yellow weather warning for ice across much of the Highlands and Islands area following a chilly night in the north.

The warning will remain in place from now until 9am, affecting the west coast of the UK.

Gritters have been out in force this morning treating roads ahead of the return of rush hour traffic.

Motorists travelling on the A9 Inverness to Perth and the A82 Inverness to Glasgow trunk roads are expected to endure slippery conditions this morning.

Meanwhile, communities on the islands of Orkney and Skye are also due to wake up to icy conditions alongside residents in Ullapool, Fort William and Oban.

The conditions are expected to reach as far east as Aviemore on the mainland.

Commuters are being advised by forecasters to tread carefully amidst potential disruptions to the country’s transport network.

Advice on driving in icy conditions

This morning Transport Scotland issued advice to drivers in the wake of the weather warning being imposed.

Drivers are being encourage to clear all windows before setting off; pull off in a high gear and keep your maneuvers smooth and leave 10 times the normal gap between you and the vehicle in front.

Gritters deployed in the north-east

Meanwhile, in the north-east, Aberdeenshire Council has deployed their fleet of gritters  to treat roads across the region.

Crews were out in force on Thursday afternoon treating roads across the region ahead of returning to shift this morning in preparation for rush hour traffic.

