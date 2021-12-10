Skye school and nursery closed due to lack of power and heating By Michelle Henderson December 10, 2021, 9:15 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 12:08 pm Kyleakin Primary and nursery has been closed by the Highland Council today as staff reported a campus wide blackout. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A primary school on Skye will remain closed to students today due to a lack of heating, water and power. Kyleakin Primary has been closed by the Highland Council today as staff reported a campus-wide blackout. The school’s primary nursery has also been forced to shut their doors to admissions today as a result of the outage. School closure: Kyleakin Primary https://t.co/ts9FY4o4C6 #HCschoolclosures — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) December 10, 2021 Engineers have been called to the Skye-based school in an effort to rectify the problem ahead of the students return to the classroom on Monday. A total of 25 pupils and 10 nursery age children have been impacted by the closure. The news comes just days after Helmsdale Primary suffered a similar fate, forcing it to close until the following day. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close