Skye school and nursery closed due to lack of power and heating

By Michelle Henderson
December 10, 2021, 9:15 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 12:08 pm
Kyleakin Primary and nursery has been closed by the Highland Council today as staff reported a campus wide blackout.
A primary school on Skye will remain closed to students today due to a lack of heating, water and power.

Kyleakin Primary has been closed by the Highland Council today as staff reported a campus-wide blackout.

The school’s primary nursery has also been forced to shut their doors to admissions today as a result of the outage.

Engineers have been called to the Skye-based school in an effort to rectify the problem ahead of the students return to the classroom on Monday.

A total of 25 pupils and 10 nursery age children have been impacted by the closure.

The news comes just days after Helmsdale Primary suffered a similar fate, forcing it to close until the following day.

