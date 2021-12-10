Forecasters issue yellow warnings for strong winds across the north – here’s when they will be in force

An error occurred. Please try again.

Households along the coast are facing a blustery start to the week as forecasters predict a further spell of strong winds.

The Met Officer has issued two yellow weather warnings for wind affecting both the north and west coast of the Highlands and the islands.

The warnings will remain in place for more than 12 hours, commencing from 9pm on Sunday until noon the following day.

Forecasters are warning residents to anticipate disruption to transport; particularly ferry services.

Yellow warning of wind affecting Highlands & Eilean Siar https://t.co/VjsopXzfap pic.twitter.com/aBCkISz4qK — Met Office warnings – NW Scotland (@metofficeNWScot) December 10, 2021

When and where will the warnings be in effect?

The first warning will come into effect from 9pm on Sunday until 6am the following morning, causing a wave of disruption along the west coast.

The Western Isles, Skye and coastal towns along the mainland’s west coast – including Gairloch and Ullapool – will all be affected, with Durness on the north coast also feeling the effects of the strong winds.

North coast communities such as Thurso and John O’Groats will be hit by the second wave of the winds, followed by Orkney and Shetland.

The second yellow warning will be in place from midnight on Monday until noon.

Forecasters are warning those at the heart of the warning to anticipate a level of ‘injury and danger to life’ as a result of flying debris.

Damage to builds is also anticipated in light of the forecast as well as the closure of roads and bridges.

Households are also being warned to brace themselves for a potential loss of power; a harrowing experience endured by households in the north east just two weeks ago.

Coastal towns are also being braced for large waves and localised flooding amidst the conditions.