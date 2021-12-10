Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forecasters issue yellow warnings for strong winds across the north – here’s when they will be in force

By Michelle Henderson
December 10, 2021, 11:54 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 12:04 pm
Ferry services are facing delays and cancellations on Monday as the Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings for wind across the Highlands and Islands.
Households along the coast are facing a blustery start to the week as forecasters predict a further spell of strong winds.

The Met Officer has issued two yellow weather warnings for wind affecting both the north and west coast of the Highlands and the islands.

The warnings will remain in place for more than 12 hours, commencing from 9pm on Sunday until noon the following day.

Forecasters are warning residents to anticipate disruption to transport; particularly ferry services.

When and where will the warnings be in effect?

The first warning will come into effect from 9pm on Sunday until 6am the following morning, causing a wave of disruption along the west coast.

The Western Isles, Skye and coastal towns along the mainland’s west coast – including Gairloch and Ullapool – will all be affected, with Durness on the north coast also feeling the effects of the strong winds.

North coast communities such as Thurso and John O’Groats will be hit by the second wave of the winds, followed by Orkney and Shetland.

The second yellow warning will be in place from midnight on Monday until noon.

Forecasters are warning those at the heart of the warning to anticipate a level of ‘injury and danger to life’ as a result of flying debris.

Damage to builds is also anticipated in light of the forecast as well as the closure of roads and bridges.

Households are also being warned to brace themselves for a potential loss of power; a harrowing experience endured by households in the north east just two weeks ago.

Coastal towns are also being braced for large waves and localised flooding amidst the conditions.

