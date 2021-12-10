Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stagecoach bus services hampered by busy traffic and staff shortages in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
December 10, 2021, 2:22 pm
Stagecoach Highland have apologised to customers as services across Inverness experience a host of delays and cancellations
Bus services across Inverness are facing a host of cancellations and delays due to heavy traffic and staff shortages.

Transport operator Stagecoach Highland are warning commuters to expect delays to Inverness bus services today as a result of gridlock traffic.

Services are facing delays of up to 20 minutes due to “heavy traffic” in the city centre.

Officials are warning that throughout the afternoon, traffic is likely to get worse.

The announcement comes just hours after the operator announced a host of services had been withdrawn from the schedule, due to staff being forced to self-isolate.

Bus routes have also being hampered by the icy conditions, following an evening of low temperatures.

Taking to social media, Stagecoach officials apologised for the “inconvenience.

They wrote: “Good afternoon,

“Due to heavy traffic in the Inverness City Centre many of our services are currently experiencing delays up to 20 minutes, throughout the afternoon we expect traffic to get worst. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Staff shortages lead to cancellations

This morning, Stagecoach Highland announced a number of services had been withdrawn from the day’s schedule as a result of staff having to self-isolate.

The number one bus, operating between Balloch, Dalneigh and the city centre saw five services axed.

Meanwhile, the number two service between Craig Dunaun, Woodside and the city centre have also faced cancellations in light of the company’s staff shortages.

