Stagecoach bus services hampered by busy traffic and staff shortages in Inverness

Bus services across Inverness are facing a host of cancellations and delays due to heavy traffic and staff shortages.

Transport operator Stagecoach Highland are warning commuters to expect delays to Inverness bus services today as a result of gridlock traffic.

Services are facing delays of up to 20 minutes due to “heavy traffic” in the city centre.

Officials are warning that throughout the afternoon, traffic is likely to get worse.

The announcement comes just hours after the operator announced a host of services had been withdrawn from the schedule, due to staff being forced to self-isolate.

Bus routes have also being hampered by the icy conditions, following an evening of low temperatures.

“Due to heavy traffic in the Inverness City Centre many of our services are currently experiencing delays up to 20 minutes, throughout the afternoon we expect traffic to get worst. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Staff shortages lead to cancellations

This morning, Stagecoach Highland announced a number of services had been withdrawn from the day’s schedule as a result of staff having to self-isolate.

Due to members of staff self isolating the following will not operate. Service 2 Craig Dunain to Woodside at 1005

Service 2 Woodside to Craig Dunain at 1104

Service 2 Craig Dunain to Woodside at 1205

The number one bus, operating between Balloch, Dalneigh and the city centre saw five services axed.

Meanwhile, the number two service between Craig Dunaun, Woodside and the city centre have also faced cancellations in light of the company’s staff shortages.