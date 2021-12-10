Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘This is not a time to be embarrassed’ – Highland councillors agree £180 fuel payment for 16,000 people

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Council tax payers in Highland will receive £180 to help with high winter fuel bills.
More than 16,000 council taxpayers in the Highlands will benefit from a discretionary £180 payment towards the cost of rising fuel bills.

Councillors agreed to fund the scheme at today’s meeting of full council.

The payment will be made to households in receipt of means-tested council tax reduction by March 2022.

It’s expected this will benefit around 16,440 council taxpayers in Highland.

Sticking plaster

Highland has among the highest rates of fuel poverty in Scotland, despite contributing significantly to energy generation.

Councillor Craig Fraser captured the mood of the chamber when he blasted: “This is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of energy. There’s no way we should be in fuel poverty when we generate the flipping stuff.”

Councillor Ian Cockburn agreed that there’s a fundamental problem. Mr Cockburn said that the National Grid is “the wrong way around”, being situated too far away from the power source.

“We’ve got to change our whole way of thinking regarding energy in this country,” he said.

Indeed, council leader Margaret Davidson said the payment is a “sticking plaster” and the council will lobby both the UK and Scottish Governments for a fairer system. The council will also ramp up its efforts to fit better heating and insulation across its housing estate.

Mrs Davidson said sky-rocketing energy bills are of “huge importance to so many of our constituents.”

‘We’re all in the same boat’

Many members spoke emotively about the impact on constituents in their own wards.

“It’s a perfect storm that will lead to increased debt, increased poverty and a huge impact on people’s health and wellbeing,” said councillor Alasdair Christie.

Councillor Angela MacLean said fuel poverty is now so pronounced in Highland that it does not only affect people on benefits, but also the working poor. She said heat should be a basic right.

“This is not the time to be embarrassed about coming forward,” she added. “All our bills have gone up – food has gone up, heating has gone up. Nothing has come down. We are all in the same boat.”

The council agreed to fund the £180 payment using just under £1m of the Scottish Government’s Winter Support Fund and £1.961m from Council reserves.

