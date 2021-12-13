Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Travel disruptions spread across north of Scotland amidst yellow weather warning

By Lauren Robertson
December 13, 2021, 7:09 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 5:27 pm
Strong winds are ongoing across the north of Scotland. Picture by Chris Sumner
Strong winds are ongoing across the north of Scotland. Picture by Chris Sumner

Travel services including trains and ferries have yet again been delayed or cancelled due to high winds in the north of Scotland.

Just two weeks after Storm Arwen and one week after Storm Barra, the Highlands and islands have been battered by more strong winds.

On Sunday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for large portions of the north, as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Already today, transport services have been hit by delays and cancellations across the region.

According to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, gusts of 78mph were recorded in Lerwick during the night.

Though the worst of the winds may have passed on the mainland, they are expected to continue in the islands until around 12pm.

Cancelled train services

ScotRail predicted disruptions to services on Monday, announcing the day before that there would be delays and cancellations around Dingwall due to the wind.

The decision was taken to close the line between Inverness and Wick and between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh.

These disruptions are expected to last until 3pm on Monday while teams check for damage on the tracks.

Addressing the cancellations on their website, ScotRail said: “Due to high winds on Sunday the 12th December we will have to close the line at Dingwall today until it has been checked for any fallen trees or other obstructions.

“We have a team ready to check the line today and will work hard to get it opened as soon as possible.”

You can check for live updates to your train routes on the ScotRail website.

Though major roads remain open, Traffic Scotland has warned drivers across the region to take care when travelling.

Ferries not to sail

Both CalMac and Northlink have been forced to cancel or amend ferry services on Monday with stormy sea conditions ongoing.

All NorthLink services between Stromness and Scrabster will leave later than scheduled until the 4.45pm sailing which is expected to leave on time once winds have calmed.

CalMac has issued an array of warnings for those using their ferries, with some routes “liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice” and others cancelled altogether.

Affected routes include the following and could be updated throughout the day on Monday:

  • Tarbert to Uig
  • Oban to Castlebay
  • Mallaig to Lochboisdale
  • Mallaig to Small Isles
  • Mallaig to Armadale
  • Berneray to Leverburgh
  • Oban to Craignure
  • Ullapool to Stornoway

Other CalMac services have also been affected by a Covid outbreak and a leak onboard one of the vessels.

Anyone hoping to use the ferries today can check for the latest updates on the CalMac Twitter page. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal