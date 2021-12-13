Travel disruptions spread across north of Scotland amidst yellow weather warning

An error occurred. Please try again.

Travel services including trains and ferries have yet again been delayed or cancelled due to high winds in the north of Scotland.

Just two weeks after Storm Arwen and one week after Storm Barra, the Highlands and islands have been battered by more strong winds.

On Sunday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for large portions of the north, as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Already today, transport services have been hit by delays and cancellations across the region.

According to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, gusts of 78mph were recorded in Lerwick during the night.

Though the worst of the winds may have passed on the mainland, they are expected to continue in the islands until around 12pm.

Cancelled train services

ScotRail predicted disruptions to services on Monday, announcing the day before that there would be delays and cancellations around Dingwall due to the wind.

The decision was taken to close the line between Inverness and Wick and between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh.

These disruptions are expected to last until 3pm on Monday while teams check for damage on the tracks.

Addressing the cancellations on their website, ScotRail said: “Due to high winds on Sunday the 12th December we will have to close the line at Dingwall today until it has been checked for any fallen trees or other obstructions.

“We have a team ready to check the line today and will work hard to get it opened as soon as possible.”

You can check for live updates to your train routes on the ScotRail website.

Though major roads remain open, Traffic Scotland has warned drivers across the region to take care when travelling.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for 🌬️WIND🌬️ until 12:00 (13/12) Do take extra care when travelling More Info: https://t.co/4PpESTwrjS pic.twitter.com/JwXf2uUUwK — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 13, 2021

Ferries not to sail

Both CalMac and Northlink have been forced to cancel or amend ferry services on Monday with stormy sea conditions ongoing.

All NorthLink services between Stromness and Scrabster will leave later than scheduled until the 4.45pm sailing which is expected to leave on time once winds have calmed.

CalMac has issued an array of warnings for those using their ferries, with some routes “liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice” and others cancelled altogether.

Affected routes include the following and could be updated throughout the day on Monday:

Tarbert to Uig

Oban to Castlebay

Mallaig to Lochboisdale

Mallaig to Small Isles

Mallaig to Armadale

Berneray to Leverburgh

Oban to Craignure

Ullapool to Stornoway

Other CalMac services have also been affected by a Covid outbreak and a leak onboard one of the vessels.

Anyone hoping to use the ferries today can check for the latest updates on the CalMac Twitter page.