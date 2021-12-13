In full: The Highland schools closed due to power cuts on December 13

An error occurred. Please try again.

A number of schools across the Highlands are shut today due to power cuts.

The Highlands and islands have been hit by a third bout of strong winds overnight, leaving some schools across the region without power.

These power outages have also meant many of the affected schools have no heating or water supplies.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds which are expected to continue into the afternoon.

Along with school closures, those living in the Highlands are also experiencing widespread travel disruptions in the wake of the bad weather.

The affected schools are as follows:

Badcaul Primary

Ballachulish Primary Nursery

Bualnaluib Primary

Bualnaluib Primary Nursery

Gairloch High School

Gairloch Primary

Gairloch Primary Nursery – EM

Gairloch Primary Nursery – GM

Poolewe Primary

Poolewe Primary Nursery

Strathdearn Primary and Nursery: Partially closed – opening an hour later

Rhynie School in Aberdeenshire will also open at the later time of 10.30am on Monday morning due to power cuts.

School closures are updated on the Highland Council and Aberdeenshire Council websites every morning.