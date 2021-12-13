Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

In full: The Highland schools closed due to power cuts on December 13

By Lauren Robertson
December 13, 2021, 8:23 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 5:26 pm
Covid school absences
Many schools across the Highlands have been closed due to power cuts.

A number of schools across the Highlands are shut today due to power cuts.

The Highlands and islands have been hit by a third bout of strong winds overnight, leaving some schools across the region without power.

These power outages have also meant many of the affected schools have no heating or water supplies.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds which are expected to continue into the afternoon.

Along with school closures, those living in the Highlands are also experiencing widespread travel disruptions in the wake of the bad weather.

The affected schools are as follows:

  • Badcaul Primary
  • Ballachulish Primary Nursery
  • Bualnaluib Primary
  • Bualnaluib Primary Nursery
  • Gairloch High School
  • Gairloch Primary
  • Gairloch Primary Nursery – EM
  • Gairloch Primary Nursery – GM
  • Poolewe Primary
  • Poolewe Primary Nursery
  • Strathdearn Primary and Nursery: Partially closed – opening an hour later

Rhynie School in Aberdeenshire will also open at the later time of 10.30am on Monday morning due to power cuts.

School closures are updated on the Highland Council and Aberdeenshire Council websites every morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal