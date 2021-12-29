Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lady of Lismore sets sail for her home island

By Rita Campbell
December 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
The new ferry is called the Lady of Lismore.
A fine Lady is en route to her home island in the new year.

The new Lismore ferry, Lady of Lismore, is due to arrive at Port Appin in Argyll in January.

Argyll and Bute Council gave the £500,000 contract to build the new passenger ferry to Welsh Marine Engineers and boatbuilders Mainstay Marine Solutions.

MV Lismore has operated on the passenger crossing from Port Appin since 1988.

The new 39ft ferry is designed to meet specifications set out in regulations being introduced by the Maritime Coastguard Agency.

Lady of Lismore undergoing sea trials.

Islanders and primary school pupils chose the name Lady of Lismore through a poll organised by the community council.

With sea trials and final checks being completed, the vessel is preparing to set sail from Pembroke.

The timing of the 302 nautical-mile journey is weather dependent.

Welcoming the new ferry

Until Lady of Lismore is ready for service, the current ferry will remain in operation.

Members of Argyll and Bute Council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee welcomed the news and endorsed the ferry’s name.

A community event will be held to celebrate the arrival of the new boat in early January.

Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for roads and infrastructure services, said: “We wish the Lady of Lismore a safe passage to Port Appin and we await her arrival with great excitement.

“The old ferry sailed the route for more than three decades and we look forward to the new ferry future-proofing this lifeline service for decades to come.”

Built to specifications

The new all-steel vessel, designed by Keel Marine and built by Mainstay Marine Solutions, will have a crew of two.

It can accommodate 23 passengers all year round with a cruising speed of eight knots.

Lady of Lismore is designed and built to current exacting specifications defined by Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

These specifications take account of passenger safety and accessibility requirements.

Funding was provided by Transport Scotland.

A vehicle ferry service to Lismore is operated by CalMac from Oban.

