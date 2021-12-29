Lady of Lismore sets sail for her home island

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fine Lady is en route to her home island in the new year.

The new Lismore ferry, Lady of Lismore, is due to arrive at Port Appin in Argyll in January.

Argyll and Bute Council gave the £500,000 contract to build the new passenger ferry to Welsh Marine Engineers and boatbuilders Mainstay Marine Solutions.

MV Lismore has operated on the passenger crossing from Port Appin since 1988.

The new 39ft ferry is designed to meet specifications set out in regulations being introduced by the Maritime Coastguard Agency.

Islanders and primary school pupils chose the name Lady of Lismore through a poll organised by the community council.

With sea trials and final checks being completed, the vessel is preparing to set sail from Pembroke.

The timing of the 302 nautical-mile journey is weather dependent.

Welcoming the new ferry

Until Lady of Lismore is ready for service, the current ferry will remain in operation.

Members of Argyll and Bute Council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee welcomed the news and endorsed the ferry’s name.

A community event will be held to celebrate the arrival of the new boat in early January.

Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for roads and infrastructure services, said: “We wish the Lady of Lismore a safe passage to Port Appin and we await her arrival with great excitement.

“The old ferry sailed the route for more than three decades and we look forward to the new ferry future-proofing this lifeline service for decades to come.”

Built to specifications

The new all-steel vessel, designed by Keel Marine and built by Mainstay Marine Solutions, will have a crew of two.

It can accommodate 23 passengers all year round with a cruising speed of eight knots.

Lady of Lismore is designed and built to current exacting specifications defined by Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

These specifications take account of passenger safety and accessibility requirements.

Funding was provided by Transport Scotland.

A vehicle ferry service to Lismore is operated by CalMac from Oban.