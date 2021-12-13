Covid outbreak on Western Isles linked to ‘large event’ on Lewis
By Mike Merritt
December 13, 2021, 11:30 amUpdated: December 13, 2021, 11:57 am
A large localised Covid outbreak on the Isle of Lewis has been linked to one “large” social event, it has emerged.
So far 65 cases have been connected to the gathering – with speculation it may have been a wedding.
A spokesperson for NHS Western Isles said: “We are not identifying any events linked to cases.
12/12/21: Latest update from NHSWI Chief Exec Gordon Jamieson. 7 cases, all on Lewis (2 new & 5 contacts). 3 of today’s cases are linked to a single Lewis outbreak, now with a total of 65 cases. We vaccinated a further 348 individuals today, bringing this week’s total to 1749. We have a drop-in for COVID (1st, 2nd & booster) & flu tomorrow at Western Isles Hospital (1-4pm).Those aged 18 & over can attend for the COVID booster (12 weeks or more from 2nd dose), and those aged 12 or over can attend for 1st & 2nd doses.