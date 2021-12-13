Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Covid outbreak on Western Isles linked to ‘large event’ on Lewis

By Mike Merritt
December 13, 2021, 11:30 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 11:57 am
Stornoway. Photo: Shutterstock
Stornoway. Photo: Shutterstock

A large localised Covid outbreak on the Isle of Lewis has been linked to one “large” social event, it has emerged.

So far 65 cases have been connected to the gathering – with speculation it may have been a wedding.

A spokesperson for NHS Western Isles said: “We are not identifying any events linked to cases.

12/12/21: Latest update from NHSWI Chief Exec Gordon Jamieson. 7 cases, all on Lewis (2 new & 5 contacts). 3 of today’s cases are linked to a single Lewis outbreak, now with a total of 65 cases. We vaccinated a further 348 individuals today, bringing this week’s total to 1749. We have a drop-in for COVID (1st, 2nd & booster) & flu tomorrow at Western Isles Hospital (1-4pm).Those aged 18 & over can attend for the COVID booster (12 weeks or more from 2nd dose), and those aged 12 or over can attend for 1st & 2nd doses.

Posted by NHS Western Isles on Sunday, 12 December 2021

“However we can confirm that the outbreak is linked to a large event held on Lewis.”

Meanwhile, scores of shoppers got jabbed at a pop-up Covid vaccination clinic in the main Co-op in Stornoway over the weekend.

The opening clinic on Friday saw more than 80 people inoculated in the health board’s first venture into widening vaccination clinics into community venues.

Another Co-op covid jab clinic was held on Saturday.

NHS Western Isles vaccinated nearly 1,750 people over the weekend at various clinics.

