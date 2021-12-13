Covid outbreak on Western Isles linked to ‘large event’ on Lewis

An error occurred. Please try again.

A large localised Covid outbreak on the Isle of Lewis has been linked to one “large” social event, it has emerged.

So far 65 cases have been connected to the gathering – with speculation it may have been a wedding.

A spokesperson for NHS Western Isles said: “We are not identifying any events linked to cases.

“However we can confirm that the outbreak is linked to a large event held on Lewis.”

Meanwhile, scores of shoppers got jabbed at a pop-up Covid vaccination clinic in the main Co-op in Stornoway over the weekend.

The opening clinic on Friday saw more than 80 people inoculated in the health board’s first venture into widening vaccination clinics into community venues.

Another Co-op covid jab clinic was held on Saturday.

NHS Western Isles vaccinated nearly 1,750 people over the weekend at various clinics.