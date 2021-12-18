Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hermes: Covid and isolation rules are hitting Christmas present deliveries in the north

By Sean McAngus
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Scores of frustrated residents in Skye and Inverness are waiting for deliveries of their Christmas Presents from Hermes.
Hundreds of Skye and Inverness residents are being left frustrated waiting for deliveries ahead of Christmas.

People have expressed concern at not receiving Christmas parcels that had been ordered weeks in advance.

The shortage of delivery drivers across the country “is being exacerbated” by staff absences caused by Covid, according to courier service Hermes.

Elsewhere in places like Glasgow and West Dunbartonshire, parcels that were supposed to have been delivered by Hermes have been left at local depots.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience’

A spokesman for the courier said they were working hard to address the problem.

He said: “We are experiencing delays in the local area as a result of high volumes of parcels and this is being exacerbated by staff absence as a result of Covid and the new self-isolation rules.

“Our couriers are working hard to address this and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We ask that anyone who is concerned about their deliveries should contact their retailer and seller in the first instance, who will in turn contact Hermes if required.”

Inverness needs a different delivery service, Hermes has put me right off of ordering anything online.”

Frustrated customer

One Inverness customer said: “I have had several ‘lost’ items this year with Hermes, I currently have three lost parcels at Inverness Depot dating back to December 6, they won’t speak to you and make it as difficult as possible to contact them.

“Local drivers may be fine, but clearly it’s way out of control at the depot.”

Another added: “Inverness needs a different delivery service Hermes has put me right off of ordering anything online.

“I’m not talking about the drivers, I have no issue with them whatsoever, I have an issue with the company’s service. Or should I say, no service.”

What is happening elsewhere?

In Huntly, Hermes is drafting in four additional contractors, as well as experienced couriers from other areas to deliver parcels to frustrated families.

It follows concerns that were raised that as many as 3,000 parcels were left in local depots awaiting delivery after the local delivery driver for the area quit.

