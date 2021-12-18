Hermes: Covid and isolation rules are hitting Christmas present deliveries in the north

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of Skye and Inverness residents are being left frustrated waiting for deliveries ahead of Christmas.

People have expressed concern at not receiving Christmas parcels that had been ordered weeks in advance.

The shortage of delivery drivers across the country “is being exacerbated” by staff absences caused by Covid, according to courier service Hermes.

Elsewhere in places like Glasgow and West Dunbartonshire, parcels that were supposed to have been delivered by Hermes have been left at local depots.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience’

A spokesman for the courier said they were working hard to address the problem.

He said: “We are experiencing delays in the local area as a result of high volumes of parcels and this is being exacerbated by staff absence as a result of Covid and the new self-isolation rules.

“Our couriers are working hard to address this and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We ask that anyone who is concerned about their deliveries should contact their retailer and seller in the first instance, who will in turn contact Hermes if required.”

Inverness needs a different delivery service, Hermes has put me right off of ordering anything online.” Frustrated customer

One Inverness customer said: “I have had several ‘lost’ items this year with Hermes, I currently have three lost parcels at Inverness Depot dating back to December 6, they won’t speak to you and make it as difficult as possible to contact them.

“Local drivers may be fine, but clearly it’s way out of control at the depot.”

Another added: “Inverness needs a different delivery service Hermes has put me right off of ordering anything online.

“I’m not talking about the drivers, I have no issue with them whatsoever, I have an issue with the company’s service. Or should I say, no service.”

What is happening elsewhere?

In Huntly, Hermes is drafting in four additional contractors, as well as experienced couriers from other areas to deliver parcels to frustrated families.

It follows concerns that were raised that as many as 3,000 parcels were left in local depots awaiting delivery after the local delivery driver for the area quit.