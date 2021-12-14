Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Travel disruptions continue for a second day as strong winds persist in the Highlands

By Lauren Robertson
December 14, 2021, 7:28 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 8:26 am
CalMac ferry timetables have been amended due to strong winds. Picture by Allan Milligan.
CalMac ferry timetables have been amended due to strong winds. Picture by Allan Milligan.

Transport services across the Highlands have been restricted and altered as strong winds persist for a second day.

Ferry services have been delayed or cancelled due to stormy seas and high bridges are being restricted to protect drivers.

Gusts of around 80mph were recorded in the north of Scotland yesterday, and these conditions have stuck around.

Yesterday’s winds led to power cuts and school closures, however, transport seems to be the only sector affected this morning.

Bridge restrictions

Traffic Scotland has imposed warnings on two high bridges while winds continue and has advised drivers to be extra cautious while using them.

The Kessock Bridge in Inverness, which is part of the A9 Falkirk to Thurso road, is one of the bridges affected.

The warning was released at around 6am.

A warning was released for the Skye Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland, at the earlier time of around 4am.

CalMac cancellations

In recent weeks, CalMac services have repeatedly been cancelled or delayed due to bad weather.

This has continued today, with a number of services cancelled due to “adverse weather” forecast.

Today’s affected routes are as follows:

  • Mallaig to Small Isles
  • Mallaig to Armadale
  • Sconser to Raasay
  • Berneray to Leverburgh
  • Uig to Lochmaddy
  • Ullapool to Stornoway
  • Uig to Tarbert
  • Oban to Coll and Tiree
  • Oban to Castlebay
  • Eriskay to Ardmhor

You can find more information of affected routes on the CalMac Twitter page. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal