Travel disruptions continue for a second day as strong winds persist in the Highlands

Transport services across the Highlands have been restricted and altered as strong winds persist for a second day.

Ferry services have been delayed or cancelled due to stormy seas and high bridges are being restricted to protect drivers.

Gusts of around 80mph were recorded in the north of Scotland yesterday, and these conditions have stuck around.

Yesterday’s winds led to power cuts and school closures, however, transport seems to be the only sector affected this morning.

Patchy light rain and drizzle across the south on Tuesday with low cloud and fog. Rain and strong winds arrive across Scotland with gales in the west. Elsewhere mild with some brighter spells.

Bridge restrictions

Traffic Scotland has imposed warnings on two high bridges while winds continue and has advised drivers to be extra cautious while using them.

The Kessock Bridge in Inverness, which is part of the A9 Falkirk to Thurso road, is one of the bridges affected.

The warning was released at around 6am.

A warning was released for the Skye Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland, at the earlier time of around 4am.

CalMac cancellations

In recent weeks, CalMac services have repeatedly been cancelled or delayed due to bad weather.

This has continued today, with a number of services cancelled due to “adverse weather” forecast.

Today’s affected routes are as follows:

Mallaig to Small Isles

Mallaig to Armadale

Sconser to Raasay

Berneray to Leverburgh

Uig to Lochmaddy

Ullapool to Stornoway

Uig to Tarbert

Oban to Coll and Tiree

Oban to Castlebay

Eriskay to Ardmhor

You can find more information of affected routes on the CalMac Twitter page.