Meet the north health group delivering pioneering support to those with long Covid

A north health group offering peer support to those with long-term health conditions has been praised for its work with those suffering from long Covid.

Let’s Get On With It Together (LGOWIT) has been in operation for 11 years across the Highlands, offering support to those with physical and mental health conditions.

The self-management project, hosted by Highland Third Sector Interface (HTSI), set up its long Covid support group last summer as a way of providing some form of support for the then unknown illness.

Services have provided a ‘lifeline’ to users

Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group had been running self-management training courses and group meetings throughout the Highlands.

Like many others, the pandemic forced a change of tactic and services moved online.

Online services LGOWIT offer include peer support groups, as well as activities including Tai Chi, mindfulness, sound therapy and a coffee and chat club.

Service users have commented that these have provided a “lifeline” over the course of lockdowns.

Now, LGOWIT has been praised for its work aiding those with long Covid.

Alongside a 10-module self-management support initiative, a dedicated online portal was created to provide support and information to those with long Covid.

The module has also been expanded into Argyll and Bute thanks to a collaboration with NHS Highland.

Long Covid is devastating for many with so many symptoms

LGOWIT development officer Kirsteen Campbell said: “As a team we are incredibly proud of our work throughout the pandemic.

“It is so rewarding to know that we have made a huge difference to many.

“Long Covid is devastating for many with so many symptoms.

“It is great that we are able to offer support to people living with the implications of long Covid.

“Anybody interested in accessing our services is encouraged to get in touch.

“They will be offered use of our e-learning and to join in with our fantastic online activity programme and most importantly get some peer support.”

‘It reminds me I’m not alone’

One service user, 47-year-old Gemma Quinn from the Argyll and Bute area, expressed her thanks.

She said: “It has been great to know that I have the option to reach out when I’m struggling.

“There have been lots of opportunities for me to get involved with various activities within the group.

“Kirsteen has been in regular contact with me, which has been lovely as it reminds me I’m not alone.

“Since joining the group I have been working through another programme through work, so at this time I have not fully engaged with LGOWIT.

“However, I do plan to as there is a lot on offer that would help support my Long Covid journey.”

Praise for LGOWIT

NHS Highland’s lead allied health professional Linda Currie praised the work of the group.

She said: “We have been working closely with LGOWIT in the offer of a self-management e-learning resource for people suffering with long Covid.

“LGOWIT should be congratulated for developing their package in the summer of 2020 which means we have been able to offer it to patients for some months.

“Scottish Government has announced funding for Long Covid services and NHS Highland is soon to launch a rehabilitation and recovery service to support the self-management resources offered by LGOWIT and NHS Inform.“

What is long Covid?

Common long Covid symptoms include:

extreme tiredness (fatigue)

shortness of breath

chest pain or tightness

problems with memory and concentration (‘brain fog’)

difficulty sleeping (insomnia)

heart palpitations

dizziness

pins and needles

joint pain

depression and anxiety

tinnitus, earaches

feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite

a high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or

taste

rashes

Other Highland groups delivering aid to those with long Covid include the Oxygen Works in Inverness.

LGOWIT is encouraging long Covid sufferers who wish to access the support to contact: lgowitkirsteen@highlandtsi.org.uk or to call 07454 905 383