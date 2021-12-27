‘I think people have to be very mindful’: Highland taxpayers left to foot the bill as The Gathering Place is targeted by vandals

Inverness representatives have blasted vandals for “wasting taxpayers money” as the city’s controversial artwork is covered in graffiti.

The Gathering Place on the banks of the River Ness has become a magnet for vandalism since its grand opening in October.

New figures obtained by the Press and Journal have revealed that Highland taxpayers are being left to foot the bill, as contractors are drafted in to repair the damage to the £758,350 structure.

Figures obtained through an FOI request to the Highland Council found £275 was spent in hiring contractors to remove graffiti in the first four weeks of its existence.

Earlier this month, contractors were called back to the public artwork after obscene graffiti was smeared along the structure.

Deputy provost Bet McAllister said she is concerned such actions may “escalate” and impact other areas of the city.

‘They are costing local people money’

“People don’t like some particular art and there are particular pieces of art I don’t like but to go and vandalise it is only making it worse,” Mrs McAllister said.

“I think people have to be very mindful and consider what they are putting on there because there are young children.

“I take my grandchildren up there for walks and they ask ‘what’s that?’ because they are at an age now they like to discuss things. I then have to explain to them that this is something that some people do if they don’t like something, they just vandalise it.”

Mrs McAllister, who is also a councillor for Inverness central, added: “I’m worried that it might escalate and escalate to other places as well. It’s bad enough seeing it in the town centre, with people putting things up there.

“It is going to cost money every time someone does that and it will just go up and up. They are costing local people money as well and that’s money that could be spent elsewhere.”

Controversial public artwork opens to the public

The public artwork, created in collaboration by Sans facon and KHBT, opened to the public on Thursday, October 7.

Titled the Gathering Place, the masterpiece was constructed on the banks of the River Ness to replace the Tilting Pier design, which received grave opposition from local residents.

It was hoped the artwork, which forms part of the River Connections Public Art Programme, would help people in the city reconnect with the river, however, since its grand opening, it has prompted mixed opinions.

Mrs McAllister is now calling on members of the council’s ICArts working group to take the necessary steps to come up with a viable solution to prevent further damage to the artwork.

She added: “I think the best thing we can do is for the group responsible for the artwork to have a meeting and have a discussion about it and then refer it to the City of Inverness area committee to see what we are going to do.”

Highland Council officials are also calling on anyone who witnesses vandalism to report it to the police.

A Highland council spokeswoman said: “Graffiti, while not only criminal, is a total waste of taxpayers’ money and diverts resources from council works and services.

“If anyone witnesses vandalism, please report vandals to Police on 101 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”