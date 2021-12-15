Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with attempted murder in Fort William By Ellie Milne December 15, 2021, 1:17 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 1:28 pm Three males have been arrested and charged [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two teenagers and a 31-year-old man have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fort William. Police launched an investigation into the alleged incident, involving a 45-year-old man, which happened in Claggan on November 20. Officers have now confirmed two boys, aged 15 and 16, and the 31-year-old man have been charged with attempting to murder him. The man has also been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, theft and vandalism. They will all appear in court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two awarded top bravery honour in New Zealand mosque attack Two confirmed missing after suspected arson attack in Reading Pair in dock on attempted murder charge after man found injured in Aberdeen high-rise Suspect appears in court charged with attempting to murder 13-year-old boy