First glimpse of polar bear cub born at Highland Wildlife Park

By Lauren Robertson
December 16, 2021, 11:32 am Updated: December 16, 2021, 12:24 pm

The team at the Highland Wildlife Park has welcomed the arrival of a polar bear cub this week.

When keepers first heard the distinctive high-pitched cub noises from mum Victoria’s enclosure, they were delighted.

The new cub is only the second to ever be born in the UK, with its brother Hamish being born in 2017.

Though the new arrival is exciting, the team are aware that the first few months of a polar bear’s life are crucial.

Vickie Larkin, carnivore team leader at the park explained: “This is a tremendous occasion which is a testament to our team’s hard-work.

“While we are excited about the new arrival, we are not celebrating quite yet as the first few weeks of a polar bear’s life is critical, with potential immune system complications and mum’s need for privacy during this time our top priority.”

Visitors to the park will not be able to see the new cub or its mum for the first little while to give them peace and quiet.

The cub

The cub is currently around 1ft long and weighs around the same as a guinea pig. It is blind, like all polar bears when they are born, and will only open its eyes in around one month.

It isn’t known whether it is male or female yet because the team can’t carry out health checks until spring.

Keepers at the park were happy that Victoria managed to have a second cub with male polar bear Arktos.

Ms Larkin said: “We were hopeful Victoria and Arktos would produce another cub when they were reintroduced for the breeding season in February.

“She is a very attentive mother and we’re pleased to say they are both doing well so far.

“We will not know if the little one is a boy or girl until we are able to perform health checks in the spring and they will be named shortly after.”

A first glimpse at the cub in the den with its mum, Victoria.

‘Our polar bears play an important role’

There are now four polar bears at the Highland Wildlife Park, Victoria, Arktos, Walker and the cub.

Ms Larkin said having the animals there helps visitors to learn more about them: “Like all the animals in our care, our polar bears play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help.

“Their power to connect with people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.”

