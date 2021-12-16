‘There was a palpable sense of pleasure and relief’ – Highland Council reflects on success of 2021 Mòd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘There was a palpable sense of pleasure and relief’ – Highland Council reflects on success of 2021 Mòd

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 16, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 5:13 pm
The hybrid approach to the 2021 was hailed a great success. Photo supplied by Royal National Mod
The hybrid approach to the 2021 was hailed a great success. Photo supplied by Royal National Mod

Members of Highland Council’s Gaelic committee have heaped praise on the 2021 Mòd, which ran as a hybrid event this year.

The 2021 Royal National Mòd ran from 8th to 16th October in Inverness, with organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach staging a series of live events accompanied by a digital programme.

An official report into the Mòd will come to committee in January, but organisers say initial results are “incredibly encouraging.”

An Comunn Gaidhealach chief executive James Graham summarised the scale of the 2021 Mòd with some key figures:

  • 3,500 physical attendees
  • 21 live competitions in Eden Court, four live music concerts, two live choir concerts, 25 live fringe events
  • 86 online competitions with 456 competitors, seven online compilation programmes, 14 online events such as book launches, nine live streamed events on MyPlayer
  • 199 separate pieces of news coverage including national papers, TV and radio

Bringing people together

Mr Graham said the report’s initial findings demonstrate the social outcomes of the 2021 Mòd. These include reducing social isolation and supporting mental health and wellbeing.

The digital programme also helped to reach new audiences, with people tuning in from Japan, Australia, America and Europe.

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, said he is particularly proud of what they’ve delivered this year.

“Inspirational ideas are often recognised out of challenging situations,” he said. “The bridges we built across the world are roots we’ll want to develop and maintain into the future.”

“The 2021 Mòd was unique, very challenging, but extraordinarily successful.”

Traditional Gold Medal winner Emma NicLeoid from Scalpay, Harris at the Inverness Mod. Picture by Sandy McCook

Gaelic committee chairman Calum Munro said the 2021 Mòd was all the more special in the wake of lockdown.

“Mòds are social events, and this year there was a palpable sense of pleasure and relief in gathering together,” he said. “There was an emotional strain in the air as people realised it had been delivered, safely.”

Councillor Allan Henderson added: “Covid wreaked havoc across the world, yet you were able to pull this off. All credit to you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal