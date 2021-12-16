‘There was a palpable sense of pleasure and relief’ – Highland Council reflects on success of 2021 Mòd

An error occurred. Please try again.

Members of Highland Council’s Gaelic committee have heaped praise on the 2021 Mòd, which ran as a hybrid event this year.

The 2021 Royal National Mòd ran from 8th to 16th October in Inverness, with organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach staging a series of live events accompanied by a digital programme.

An official report into the Mòd will come to committee in January, but organisers say initial results are “incredibly encouraging.”

An Comunn Gaidhealach chief executive James Graham summarised the scale of the 2021 Mòd with some key figures:

3,500 physical attendees

21 live competitions in Eden Court, four live music concerts, two live choir concerts, 25 live fringe events

86 online competitions with 456 competitors, seven online compilation programmes, 14 online events such as book launches, nine live streamed events on MyPlayer

199 separate pieces of news coverage including national papers, TV and radio

Bringing people together

Mr Graham said the report’s initial findings demonstrate the social outcomes of the 2021 Mòd. These include reducing social isolation and supporting mental health and wellbeing.

The digital programme also helped to reach new audiences, with people tuning in from Japan, Australia, America and Europe.

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, said he is particularly proud of what they’ve delivered this year.

“Inspirational ideas are often recognised out of challenging situations,” he said. “The bridges we built across the world are roots we’ll want to develop and maintain into the future.”

“The 2021 Mòd was unique, very challenging, but extraordinarily successful.”

Gaelic committee chairman Calum Munro said the 2021 Mòd was all the more special in the wake of lockdown.

“Mòds are social events, and this year there was a palpable sense of pleasure and relief in gathering together,” he said. “There was an emotional strain in the air as people realised it had been delivered, safely.”

Councillor Allan Henderson added: “Covid wreaked havoc across the world, yet you were able to pull this off. All credit to you.”