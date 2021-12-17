North-east primary school closes until New Year due to high number of Covid cases

An error occurred. Please try again.

A north-east school has closed its doors until the new year after a number of students tested positive for Covid.

Staff and students at Stuartfield Primary, near Peterhead, will learn from home for the remainder of the term after a number of positive cases were identified.

A large number of students were initially sent home as a precautionary measure.

However, officials announced today the Peterhead campus will remain closed as personnel return to online learning.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Due to the number of Covid positive PCR cases amongst pupils and the removal of a large number of pupils as precautionary, the decision was taken by the school and senior officers to close the school and pupils to move to online learning for the remainder of the term.”

The school is the third campus facing disruption, with two secondary schools forced to partially closed due to staff shortages today.

S1-S3 pupils at Kinlochleven High School have returned to home learning today due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Highland Council officials confirmed S4-S6 students should attend school as usual.

A total of 143 students have been impacted by today’s announcement.

Meanwhile, S5 and S6 students at Kemnay Academy in Aberdeenshire are also returning to online learning due to pressures on staff shortages.

Students in years S1 to S4 will attend school as normal.

Staff shortages force Kinlochleven students out

‼️Important Message‼️Due to an increase in staff absences all S1-3 pupils will move to remote learning at home as of… Posted by Kinlochleven 3-18 Campus on Thursday, 16 December 2021

Taking to social media, Kinlochleven High apologised to parents and carers for the return to home learning.

They wrote: “Due to an increase in staff absences all S1-3 pupils will move to remote learning at home as of tomorrow.

“S1-3 pupils will have work set for them on Google Classroom, however there will be no live lessons.

“Apologies to you all, however we cannot staff all the classes with the current staffing levels.

“If you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact the high school office.”

Pressures on school staffing

Kemnay Academy officials confirmed that have been forced to shift to online learning as they face increasing pressures on school staffing amidst new procedures.

In a statement on social media, staff announced the move.

Partial closure. S5/6 Pupils only – Friday 17th DecPlease be aware that due to the increased procedures now in place… Posted by Kemnay Academy on Thursday, 16 December 2021

They wrote: “Please be aware that due to the increased procedures now in place for Covid-19 and the pressure on school staffing, the decision has been taken to move to online learning for all S5/6 pupils for Friday 17/12. Senior pupils will be given direction for learning on Teams.

“The online learning experience is scheduled for Friday, December 17 only and all pupils are expected to be back in school on Monday, December 20.

“No new learning will be undertaken at this time. Learning will focus on assessment and consolidation of learning.

“The school acknowledges your continued support with this.”