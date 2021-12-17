Plane makes emergency landing in Orkney farmland

An error occurred. Please try again.

A plane has been forced to make an emergency landing in an Orkney field.

Police have reported a light aircraft came down in farmland close to Wideford Hill near Kirkwall.

We are aware of a light aircraft having made an emergency landing on farmland close to Wideford Hill near Kirkwall shortly after 2.15pm on Fri, 17 Dec. The pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft and was uninjured. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been made aware. pic.twitter.com/45J0qMexoV — Orkney Police (@OrkneyPolice) December 17, 2021

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2.15pm on Friday.

The pilot, who was the only person onboard, was reported to be uninjured.

Police say the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been made aware of the Orkney incident.