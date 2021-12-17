Plane makes emergency landing in Orkney farmland By David Mackay December 17, 2021, 5:57 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 6:14 pm Kirkwall. Photo: Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A plane has been forced to make an emergency landing in an Orkney field. Police have reported a light aircraft came down in farmland close to Wideford Hill near Kirkwall. We are aware of a light aircraft having made an emergency landing on farmland close to Wideford Hill near Kirkwall shortly after 2.15pm on Fri, 17 Dec. The pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft and was uninjured. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been made aware. pic.twitter.com/45J0qMexoV — Orkney Police (@OrkneyPolice) December 17, 2021 Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2.15pm on Friday. The pilot, who was the only person onboard, was reported to be uninjured. Police say the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been made aware of the Orkney incident. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Emergency services called to a break-in at building site in Aberdeen suburbs Christmas tree lighting to add some festive joy to Orkney this weekend Brexit and Covid hold-ups delay restoration work at St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney Orkney piermaster describes dramatic rescue of man in freezing water on ‘night of gales and rain’