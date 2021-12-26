Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Community one step away from buying out Britain’s most remote pub after smashing fundraising target within hours

By Denny Andonova
December 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Campaigners are one step away from buying out Britain's most remote pub the Old Forge following a "phenomenal" crowdfunding drive.
The Old Forge Community Benefit Society (CBS) has finally put the last piece of the puzzle in their ambitious plan to purchase their only pub and secure its future for locals.

The group was launched when the Old Forge, at Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula,  was put on the market for offers over £425,000 by its Belgian owner in January.

Fears that the venue could be bought and turned into housing – stripping the village of jobs and business hotspots – sparked an urgent call to save it for residents as a community asset.

Campaigners ‘blown away’ by the support to save the Old Forge

After smashing their fundraising target of £40,000 within hours, the Old Forge CBS now has everything in place for the acquisition and redevelopment of the pub from start to finish.

Group secretary Stephanie Harris said this was the last essential bit they needed to bring their plans to fruition.

The Old Forge Inn Community Benefit Society has hit their target

She said: “The building does need quite a lot of work before it can be opened and the crowdfund campaign was the last piece of the puzzle in our fundraising plan.

“We knew there was going to be a lot of support but that blew us away to be honest.

“It means that we can use everything we’ve raised on top of our original target to do more refurbishment works and make it more comfortable and enjoyable for all locals and visitors.”

The crowdfunding campaign closed on Saturday, December 18, with 555 people pledging their support to the cause.

A total of £66,446 were raised on top of funds, which have already been secured, to push the project over the line and even add “more creative and interesting features”.

It came as a further cash boost to the £500,000-grant from the Scottish Land Fund and another £219,000 from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

The Old Forge is the only pub in Knoydart.

The majority of the additional money will be used for the redevelopment of the pub after the purchase is completed – including some essential repairs to the toilets and back of the building.

To extend their gratitude, the group will also engrave the name of everybody who has pledged money on a new timber bar-top, which will be made as part of the upgrades.

Ms Harris added they wanted to make sure people “get the chance to put their stamp on it” as nothing would have been possible without the support from both within and out with the local community.

What is the next step forward?

The Old Forge CBS is currently in negotiations with the seller and hopes the deal can be sealed by the end of the month. and the pub can open as soon as next year.

Built as a blacksmith’s forge in 1880, the pub has been the holy grail of the UK outdoors leisure community for decades, with 65 spaces for diners and a cottage attached.

Although it has been declared “the most remote pub on mainland Britain” by the Guinness Book of World Records, it has never lacked popularity among locals and visitors.

The Old Forge in Inverie has been declared “the most remote pub on mainland Britain” by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Under community ownership, the Old Forge would be open year-round and employing 15-20 local people in the tourist season. It will also support other businesses by using local produce.

Ms Harris added: “Now that we are in negotiations with the seller, we are hoping that we’ll be able to push it over the line and get this done as soon as possible. We would love to have the news by the end of the year that we’ve got it and we can start to plan to open it for next season.”

