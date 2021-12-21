Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Construction works on new £14million Dalcross Station to commence in the New Year

By Michelle Henderson
December 21, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2021, 10:47 am
The planned Dalcross Station.
The planned Dalcross Station.

Developers behind a new £14million railway station at Inverness Airport say works are progressing well as they look ahead to an “exciting and busy year” ahead.

Construction works on a new two-platform station at Dalcross will commence in the New Year, creating a vital link between air and rail travel in the city.

Ground works and the creation of embankments at the site, located adjacent to Inverness Airport, first began in October, with the initial phase of works nearing completion.

As workers prepare to down tools for Christmas, Network Rail have now released a series of images showcasing the progress of the works, due for completion in December next year.

Officials hope the creation of the station will support a “green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

David Millar, project manager for Network Rail, said: “Next year promises to be an exciting and busy year for this project. On completion, the new station will enhance the local area and improve connectivity for nearby residents and the wider Inverness area by providing a new sustainable transport interchange.

“Getting on-site to start the build is a significant milestone in the progression of the project and we have made good early progress. We will continue to work with our partners to deliver this new station as quickly as possible for our customers and the wider community.”

The new station will feature two platforms and a 64-space car park.

New Inverness station

Dalcross Station will be formed of two platforms, servicing the Aberdeen to Inverness rail line, with step-free access, via a footbridge with lifts, adjacent to the airport.

Main construction work on the new platforms, including the concrete lift shafts and footbridge foundations will commence as workers return to the site in the new year.

A 64-space car park will be constructed adjacent to the station featuring 10 electric charging points, four disabled spaces and cycle parking.

A new access road and a passing-loop will be formed connecting the existing road network with both platforms for pedestrians and cyclists.

Meanwhile, the existing petty level crossing will be closed in the New Year.

The station will deliver improved travel links to the growing Inverness Airport Business Park and the new town of Tornagrain.

