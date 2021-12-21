Construction works on new £14million Dalcross Station to commence in the New Year

An error occurred. Please try again.

Developers behind a new £14million railway station at Inverness Airport say works are progressing well as they look ahead to an “exciting and busy year” ahead.

Construction works on a new two-platform station at Dalcross will commence in the New Year, creating a vital link between air and rail travel in the city.

Ground works and the creation of embankments at the site, located adjacent to Inverness Airport, first began in October, with the initial phase of works nearing completion.

As workers prepare to down tools for Christmas, Network Rail have now released a series of images showcasing the progress of the works, due for completion in December next year.

Officials hope the creation of the station will support a “green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

David Millar, project manager for Network Rail, said: “Next year promises to be an exciting and busy year for this project. On completion, the new station will enhance the local area and improve connectivity for nearby residents and the wider Inverness area by providing a new sustainable transport interchange.

“Getting on-site to start the build is a significant milestone in the progression of the project and we have made good early progress. We will continue to work with our partners to deliver this new station as quickly as possible for our customers and the wider community.”

New Inverness station

Dalcross Station will be formed of two platforms, servicing the Aberdeen to Inverness rail line, with step-free access, via a footbridge with lifts, adjacent to the airport.

Main construction work on the new platforms, including the concrete lift shafts and footbridge foundations will commence as workers return to the site in the new year.

A 64-space car park will be constructed adjacent to the station featuring 10 electric charging points, four disabled spaces and cycle parking.

A new access road and a passing-loop will be formed connecting the existing road network with both platforms for pedestrians and cyclists.

Meanwhile, the existing petty level crossing will be closed in the New Year.

The station will deliver improved travel links to the growing Inverness Airport Business Park and the new town of Tornagrain.