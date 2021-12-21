Multi-agency search launched for man reported missing on Munro-bagging hike in Highlands

An error occurred. Please try again.

A search has been launched for a man who was reported missing on a popular hiking route in the Highlands.

Stuart Baillie, 60, set off to climb Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor in Glen Nevis from the Steall Falls car park on Monday.

He was last heard from when he reached the summit of the former mountain, at around 2.10pm.

At 6.35pm, he was officially reported as missing after he failed to return as planned.

The Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams have been involved in the search, alongside the HM Coastguard helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association.

Mr Baillie, from Bo’ness, is white and 5ft 9in tall with brown eyes and a mole on his right cheek. He also wears glasses.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a purple waterproof jacket and black waterproof trousers and carrying a purple or blue rucksack, as shown in the picture.

Sergeant Chris Hardwick of Fort William Police Station said: “This is a popular walking route and I would urge anyone who has been in the area and believes they may have seen or spoken to Stuart to get in touch as soon as they can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2718 of 20 December.”