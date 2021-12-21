Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Multi-agency search launched for man reported missing on Munro-bagging hike in Highlands

By Craig Munro
December 21, 2021, 12:20 pm Updated: December 21, 2021, 12:27 pm
Stuart Baillie.
Stuart Baillie.

A search has been launched for a man who was reported missing on a popular hiking route in the Highlands.

Stuart Baillie, 60, set off to climb Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor in Glen Nevis from the Steall Falls car park on Monday.

He was last heard from when he reached the summit of the former mountain, at around 2.10pm.

At 6.35pm, he was officially reported as missing after he failed to return as planned.

The Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams have been involved in the search, alongside the HM Coastguard helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association.

Mr Baillie, from Bo’ness, is white and 5ft 9in tall with brown eyes and a mole on his right cheek. He also wears glasses.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a purple waterproof jacket and black waterproof trousers and carrying a purple or blue rucksack, as shown in the picture.

Sergeant Chris Hardwick of Fort William Police Station said: “This is a popular walking route and I would urge anyone who has been in the area and believes they may have seen or spoken to Stuart to get in touch as soon as they can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2718 of 20 December.”

