Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

£145,000 funding boost for Colonsay business from Highlands and Islands Enterprise

By Ross Hempseed
December 21, 2021, 12:56 pm Updated: December 21, 2021, 1:12 pm
funding boost for Colonsay
Colonsay Pier in Scalsaig where ferry services between Colonsay and Oban dock.

A project to develop new business units on the small island of Colonsay has been given a funding boost from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Costing around £500,000, the two new business units are being built in Scalaig on the Isle of Colonsay to the south-west of Oban.

HIE has given the project £145,000 to allow more retail space for either new businesses to set up on the small island or for existing local businesses to expand.

The energy-efficient units are being built by the Colonsay Community Development Company (CCDC) after assessing the demand for the units in Scalsaig.

Scalsaig is the main port for Colonsay as CalMac operates services between the island and Oban.

Up to 18 new jobs will be created by the project

The project will create 10 new jobs during the construction phase and in the long-term will create a further eight jobs once the units have been leased.

Morag Goodfellow, HIE area manager for Argyll and the Islands, said: “Like many of our rural areas and island communities, there are both challenges and opportunities on Colonsay. We have been working with CCDC for many years, supporting their work in strengthening community resilience on the island.

“I am very pleased we have been able to support this latest initiative and look forward to seeing the new workshops play a key role in supporting economic activity on the island.”

For an island with around 135 residents, investing in more opportunities for local economic growth has been welcomed.

Like many rural areas in the Highlands and Islands, Colonsay has been subject to a declining population as young people look for jobs on the mainland.

Caroline Seymour, project coordinator with CDCD, said: “We have reached the point where we can now see real progress on the ground as we work towards a sustainable community and economy for the people of Colonsay.

“The new commercial units will be providing fresh opportunities for businesses that we have not seen here for many years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal